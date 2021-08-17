There's a beer carnival at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this weekend
Aug 17 2021, 11:50 am
Brews and a chance to visit some of the animals at the Edmonton Valley Zoo? What a perfect pairing to enjoy this weekend.
ZooBrew is an 18+ ticketed event at the Edmonton Valley Zoo featuring an evening full of live performances, craft beer, and no kids.
Enjoy a walk around the zoo and learn about the animals while sipping on craft beer, spirits or wine between 5 to 11 pm on Friday, August 20.
You can purchase your tickets here. However, a few time slots have already been sold out, so act fast!
Zoobrew
When: August 20, 2021, from 5 pm to 11 pm
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton)
Cost: $26.35; tickets can be found here.