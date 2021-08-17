There's a beer carnival at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this weekend

Brews and a chance to visit some of the animals at the Edmonton Valley Zoo? What a perfect pairing to enjoy this weekend.

ZooBrew is an 18+ ticketed event at the Edmonton Valley Zoo featuring an evening full of live performances, craft beer, and no kids.

Enjoy a walk around the zoo and learn about the animals while sipping on craft beer, spirits or wine between 5 to 11 pm on Friday, August 20.

You can purchase your tickets here. However, a few time slots have already been sold out, so act fast!

When: August 20, 2021, from 5 pm to 11 pm

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton)

Cost: $26.35; tickets can be found here.