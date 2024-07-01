Prepare to pay: Bag fees are set to increase in Edmonton today

Prepare to pay more at the checkout for paper and reusable bags in Edmonton, as fees for these items are set to increase today.

As of July 1, paper bags will cost at least 25 cents, and new reusable bags will cost at least $2.

The costs are up from the previous minimum fee of 15 cents for a paper bag and $1 for a new reusable bag under the City’s Single-use Item Reduction Bylaw.

The bylaw came into effect on July 1, 2023, and aims to reduce waste that can be avoided or replaced with reusable alternatives, with a focus on switching from plastic to non-plastic products.

Items that are “single-use” include plastics, wood, bamboo, cardboard, and other materials.

The City of Edmonton claims on its website that charging a fee for shopping bags has successfully reduced waste in cities like Vancouver, Victoria, Banff and San Fransisco.

In January of this year, the City of Calgary introduced a single-use items bylaw similar to Edmonton’s. However, Calgary City Council repealed the bylaw just weeks after its implementation.

Customers can avoid bag fees by bringing their own bags shopping or forgoing a bag altogether. Free reusable bags are also available at the Reuse Centre — located at 6835 83rd Street NW.

Since the implementation of Edmonton’s single-use items bylaw, residents have expressed mixed feelings about the rules.

What do you think of the bylaw and increasing fees? Let us know in the comments.