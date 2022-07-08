BaconFest YEG is partnering with one of the most popular festivals in Edmonton: K-Days.

This exciting bacon-themed bash will have entertainment and a wild food line-up, like Berta Bacon Sushi Rolls, Bourbon & Burlesque Bacon, and a Velvet Elvis Doughnut.

Happening on July 28, eight of Edmonton’s best restaurants will create, cook, and serve some of the most inventive bacon dishes you’ve ever seen.

The eight participating restaurants are Central Social Hall, Destination Doughnuts, Prairie catering, Rig Hand, SOHO, Three Vikings, Woodshed Burgers, Spotlight Cabaret, and St. Basil’s Cultural Centre.

Bacon sushi, doughnuts topped with bacon, street dogs wrapped in bacon, jalapeño bacon bombs, and sliders mixed with ground bacon are just a few items to look forward to.

As if all of the bacon-y goodness wasn’t enough, there will be some fantastic entertainment and live performances to perfectly pair with the salty snack.

Elvis and Johnny Cash tribute artists will be playing on the Spotlight Stage at K-Days, and Smokey T. Bacon (Donovan Workun), a comedian and three-time world improvising champion.

Tickets are on sale now, which include gate admission into K-Days, one sample from each restaurant, and an official BaconFest YEG lanyard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-Days (@kdaysyeg)

BaconFest YEG

When: Thursday, July 28, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Spotlight Stage – 7515 – 118th Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $49.99

Instagram