Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

For the first time since the pandemic, athletes from across the province will be in the area to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games.

From February 24 to 26, over 1,200 athletes, staff members, and volunteers will gather for an event-filled weekend of games and excitement at locations across Strathcona County, Ardrossan, and Edmonton. These are the first Special Olympics Winter Games in Alberta since the competition resumed last summer.

Constable Allison Gyonyor and Sergeant Evan Brown joined Games ambassadors Evan and Madison as they took part in the @SpecialOCanada donut fundraiser at @TimHortons locations. They also brushed up on their 5-pin bowling skills at @sherwoodbowl to prep for the Games!#soa2023 pic.twitter.com/OhlWagHDwN — 2023 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games (@SOAwinter2023) February 3, 2023

Opening ceremonies take place on the evening of February 24. Then, it’s a weekend of competition in eight sports: curling, snowshoeing, alpine skiing, floor hockey, speed skating, cross-country skiing, figure skating, and 5-pin bowling.

You might also like: You can check out HUGE ice sculptures right now in the ICE District

Oilers launch potential record-breaking 50/50 raffle in honour of Ben Stelter

Canadian government pitches nearly $200B in healthcare funding over 10 years

All venues where the Games are being held will offer free entry for those looking to catch some of the action.

Another great feature to see is a touring public art display located outside one of the venues. Strathcona County, which is “over the moon” to be hosting the Games, invited moonGARDEN to put on a display specifically for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliette Sarrazin (@juliette_sarrazin)

Giant illuminated spheres between six and 15 feet tall display a one-of-a-kind shadow puppetry show. Between February 17 and March 3, visitors can see the installation outside Millennium Place’s main entrance in Sherwood Park.

Check out some of the best athletic talent this province has to offer! Athletes who qualify will be placed on Team Alberta to compete in the National Games in 2024.

A schedule of events can be found here.

When: February 24 to 26

Where: Various locations