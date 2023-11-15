5 places where you can take art classes right now in Edmonton

Looking for something to keep your mind and hands busy this winter? It’s time to get creative and try one of the dozens of art classes being offered in Edmonton.

One of our favourite things about this city is how artsy everyone is, and with so many studios and classes offering a helping hand to new and old artists, there’s no better time than the cold and dark winter months to try out a new art form.

From a wide variety of classes at the City Arts Centre to pottery and mobile workshops, check out these fantastic spots offering art classes right now in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Arts (@cityartsyeg)

The City Arts Centre offers so many courses that you’re bound to find something interesting. From drawing and mixed media courses to printmaking, music, and sculpture programs, the classes are low-cost and a great way to try something new. Browse through the city’s move.learn.play site to see what you can find. You won’t be disappointed!

Address: 10942 83rd Avenue NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paint Spot (@thepaintspot)

The Paint Spot runs a classroom space called Artelier Studios, and beginners and intermediate artists are welcome to try out a class. Its programs cover a variety of media such as watercolour, oil, acrylic, pastel, drawing, collage, fabric painting, printmaking, and fabric dying.

Address: 10032 81st Avenue NW

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par Edmonton Pottery (@vivaclayworks)

Viva Clayworks offers an extra-popular six-week pottery program with knowledgeable teachers and small class sizes. Not sure if you can commit to a full six weeks? The shop also offers a pottery night experience.

Address: 10125 81st Avenue NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ArtVentures #YEG | Mobile Art Education (@artventuresyeg)

A mobile art education business, ArtVentures teams up with cool locations throughout the city to offer unique and memorable art-making experiences, including an upcoming holiday workshop at the Reuse Centre. Check out its website for upcoming classes and workshops.

Address: 725-52304 Range Road 233, Sherwood Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masters Art Academy- only a few spots left (@masters_art_academy)

For those interested in fine art, Masters Art Academy offers art classes, workshops and school programs that are flexible and suitable for every level, with the goal of providing the knowledge and practice necessary to develop high-level skills.

Address: 16415 83rd Avenue NW