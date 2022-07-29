Now is your chance to see a wicked Apollo exhibit right here in Edmonton

Grab your tickets while you still can, it’s your last chance to see a wicked Apollo exhibit right here in Edmonton.

Apollo: When We Went to the Moon at the Telus World of Science (TWOS) opened back in June and is only open until September 25.

There are more than 100 objects and artifacts pulled from the archives for visitors to check out, and you can examine the detailed scale models of the Apollo Command Module, the Lunar Rover, and Sputnik.

“For over fifty years, Apollo 11 has ignited a spark of possibility in our hearts and souls and fostered a sense of curiosity and wonder. Now is your chance to see how the dream of space exploration became a reality,” TWOS touts on its website, and it is stacked with neat things to marvel over.

No matter if you are young or old, space fascinates everyone and this Apollo exhibit provides a unique insight into the space race and operations of an astronaut.

Apollo: When We Went to the Moon

When: Now until September 25, 2022

Where: Telus World of Science – 11211 142 Street NW Edmonton

Tickets: Tickets can be found here