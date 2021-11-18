No matter what you’re craving, there’s an all-you-can-eat restaurant that has you covered.

Here in Edmonton, there are tons of great spots that offer limitless cuisine from around the world and that too, at an affordable price.

Here are seven all-you-can-eat restaurants in Edmonton that are essential for you to try next time you’re hungry.

Little India has a mesmerizing buffet that’s filled with staple Indian eats with a variety of vegetarian and meat-centric dishes. Fresh salad is also available and accompanied by awesome dessert to top it all off. Little India also has a take-out option for their buffet which includes one container for food, one for dessert, and one for naan.

Address: 9250 34 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-437-1118

New Century is a one-stop shop for all of your food-related desires. They have an epic buffet offering cuisine from around the world including Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and American. This spot is also known for its amazing sweet treats and desserts. Not to mention, they have a bar serving up beer, wine, and cocktails.

Address: 3975 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-463-2726

Yang Ming claims to be the biggest buffet in Edmonton, according to their website, and it’s where you’ll be able to find a variety of seafood and meats, sushi, dim sum and more.

Address: 3414 118 Ave NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-752-7888

This beloved sushi joint offers up high-quality all-you-can-eat sushi with over 120 items on the menu to choose from. It’s a total steal for the price of $32 per person.

Address: 108, 10430 61 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-540-2828

Whether you’re craving brunch, lunch or dinner, Royal Carvery has you covered. They serve up a variety of dishes from international cuisines. It’s where you can find Ukrainian borscht soup for breakfast, Italian pasta for lunch, and AAA roast beef for dinner, plus so much more. It is a spot fit for royalty, that is if you’re royally hungry.

Address: 17202, 95 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-481-0255

Chili Hot Pot

Chili Hot Pot is an all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant with over 29 broths to choose from, 24 kinds of sauces, and so many veggies and meats.

Address: 7219 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-989-0831

This renowned Brazilian steakhouse has all-you-can-eat brunch and dinner. For brunch you can get limitless servings of five cuts of meat, grilled caramelized BBQ pineapple; as well as limitless table-side service of appetizers, salads, and hot sides. For dinner, you can get all of that plus five additional meats.

Address: 17020 100 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-761-4400

