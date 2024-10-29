3 AHL players Oilers could call up with McDavid injured

The Edmonton Oilers are due to make a call-up after captain Connor McDavid went down with a lower-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

It was a night to forget if you’re a fan of the Oilers as the team completely collapsed after McDavid left the game, dropping a horrid 6-1 decision and again falling behind .500 on the season.

No details have been provided on how long McDavid is expected to be out, but head coach Kris Knoblauch did confirm that he will fly back to Edmonton to get assessed. This means he will at least miss the team’s game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

With the Oilers carrying no extra forwards on the roster, a call-up must be made if the team wants to ice a full set of forwards for that game. There are options down in Bakersfield, and the following three players have the best shot at getting the call:

1. Noah Philp

The top candidate to get called up to the big club is undoubtedly Noah Philp.

After taking all of last season off to deal with personal issues, Philp rejoined the Oilers organization over the summer and has looked fantastic. He showed very well in training camp and was among the last players cut from the roster.

A large part of the fanbase had assumed that he had already cracked the roster and was surprised to see him sent down. It was probably the right move for the player as he is coming off an extended break, but with a spot now open with McDavid’s injury, it’s hard to believe he won’t get a shot at it.

He has two goals and three points in his first six games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

2. James Hamblin

If Edmonton wants to go with a more familiar face, James Hamblin would be the guy.

The 25-year-old Hamblin also had an impressive camp and was somewhat overshadowed by the upstart Philp. He went the distance in training camp and was among the finalists to land the fourth-line centre job before being cut.

He has NHL experience, having played in 31 games with the Oilers last season, and he looked pretty decent during that stretch.

Hamblin has had two assists in five games in the AHL this season.

3. Matt Savoie

The most skilled player at the Oilers’ disposal is Matthew Savoie, no question about it.

When the Oilers acquired Savoie over the summer, the plan was to start him in the AHL and see how things progressed. At 20 years old, he still has some developing to do and his training camp was a lot quieter than a lot expected from a former ninth-overall pick. Still, he possesses the type of high-end talent that both Philp and Hamblin lack.

There is a willingness from the Oilers to play him at centre instead of the wing, and there is a better chance he will be able to take advantage of a potential top-six spot than the other options on this list.

It’s unlikely that this is the move Edmonton makes, but it serves as a possibility at the very least. If you lose someone like McDavid, you want to replace him with as much skill as possible, and Savoie does that. He’s been hot to start the AHL season with a goal and four points through six games.