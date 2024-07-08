9 potential candidates to become the next Oilers GM

The Edmonton Oilers have, more or less, already gotten through the bulk of their roster reconstruction just two weeks into postseason.

A few more things remain for the team to sort out with a couple of RFAs in Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg still needing contracts for next season, but there shouldn’t be any more major movement from the existing roster outside of something on defence.

Another big thing that needs to get kickstarted is negotiations with Leon Draisaitl on a new extension. It’s one of the most important negotiations to hit the Oilers organization in quite some time and, as of right now, we have no idea of who will be on Edmonton’s side of the bargaining table.

With Ken Holland departing from the organization following the team’s elimination in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers are without a full-time GM. Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson has assumed the role for now as a search gets underway, and he has said that he is waiting to hire a GM before the Draisaitl negotiations kick off.

Who could Edmonton’s next GM possibly be? Here are nine potential candidates for the job in no particular order:

1. Jeff Jackson

If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

Jackson has had an amazing, albeit short, tenure while acting as the Oilers interim GM this offseason. The 59-year-old former player agent has gotten an incredible amount of work done in his first two weeks at the helm with two trades and over a dozen new contracts signed.

Oilers fans have been thrilled with the work done by Jackson and are clamouring to see what else he has up his sleeve. So, why not drop the “interim” tag and take the job for himself?

2. Mark Hunter

Mark Hunter has been linked to the Oilers GM job more than any other candidate on this list.

He once served as the AGM of the Toronto Maple Leafs but has been occupied in his role as the owner and GM of the OHL’s London Knights for the past several years.

3. Keith Gretzky

If the Oilers decide to promote from within their organization for the GM role, Keith Gretzky might be the guy.

The younger brother of Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky, Keith has been working as an AGM with the club since 2016 and even had a stint as Edmonton’s interim GM in 2019 after Peter Chiarelli was fired.

4. Stan Bowman

If Oilers fans loved the idea of Jeff Jackson being GM, it was the exact opposite reaction when Stan Bowman was linked to the job.

The controversial former GM of the Chicago Blackhawks is mired in controversy for his role in allegedly covering a sexual assault case surrounding the team in 2010. He was given an indefinite ban from working in the NHL resulting from an investigation into the matter, which was recently rescinded.

5. Mike Futa

If the Oilers want an external choice for their next GM, Mike Futa could be on their list of candidates.

The longtime hockey executive was instrumental in building the LA Kings of the early 2010s, helping to draft a core that captured two Stanley Cups. He also helped to navigate the rebuild of that team as an AGM before jetting off to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021-22 to become a special advisor to the GM.

6. Mathieu Darche

A potential breakout candidate for the Oilers GM job could wind up being ex-player turned executive Mathieu Darche from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Darche has been the director of hockey operations for the lightning since 2019 and has also been an AGM with the team for the past two seasons. The success he’s built up in Tampa Bay makes him an intriguing candidate to finally take that next step in Edmonton.

7. Laurence Gilman

Keeping with the theme of current assistant GMs, the Oilers could have an eye at poaching Laurence Gilman from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With over 20 years of experience as a pro hockey executive, Gilman has more than paid his dues to finally earn a shot at being a GM of an NHL team. The 59-year-old spent seven years as an AGM of the Vancouver Canucks before moving to the Maple Leafs.

8. Mark Janko

It’s hard not to like the background of Mark Janko with the Dallas Stars if you’re the Oilers.

The former PR man turned executive has been an assistant GM with the Stars since 2016 and has helped turn the team into a perennial contender, with three playoff runs to at least the Western Conference Final in the last five seasons.

He may be next in line once current Stars GM Jim Nill retires, but perhaps the lure of the Oilers gig can help him get that promotion earlier.

9. Shawn Horcoff

Could a former Oilers captain in Shawn Horcoff be the man for the job?

Horcoff has been working as an assistant GM under Steve Yzerman for the Detroit Red Wings and, by all accounts, seems to be on track to one day become a GM himself.

Though the Red Wings have had less than stellar results during his tenure, Horcoff could wind up being an intriguing dark horse if the Oilers are fine with hiring someone with limited experience.