8 incredible things to do this week in Edmonton: January 15 to 19

From the return of Chinatown Dining Week to a night at Rogers Place, check out these eight incredible things to do in Edmonton this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinatown Dining Week 2024 (@eatyegchinatown)

What: There are mouth-watering deals to be had all over Chinatown during Edmonton Chinatown Dining Week. Whether you’re looking to dive into some hot pot or want an inflation-friendly takeout option, this week is the perfect chance to take in all this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

When: January 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Chinatown; check here for the menu

Cost: $10 or $20 dining specials available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delavoye Chocolate Maker (@delavoyechocolate)

What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker, newly opened, is now offering chocolate-tasting

experiences in their 124th Street boutique factory. You will have the chance to

indulge in the world of bean-to-bar chocolate and discover the different origins,

flavour notes, and techniques used to create their single-origin chocolate. You will

leave with a refined palate for chocolate and knowledge that will make this event

an unforgettable experience.

When: On Wednesdays from 7 to 8 pm and Fridays from 8 to 9 pm January 17 to February 9th

Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit #105, 10639 124th Street

Cost: $65 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAlberta Observatory (@uofaobservatory)

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Hit up Rogers Place and cheer on the Oilers with two home games taking place this week! The Oilers will battle it out with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

When: January 16 and 18

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Varies — get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler)

What: Comedian Chelsea Handler is stopping by Edmonton this week as part of her Big Little B*tch tour.

When: January 19 at 8 pm

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Cost: Start at $72; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiseled / Ice On Whyte (@chiseledyeg)

What: Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome seven teams to the ICE District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours. The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place from January 18 to 20.

When: January 18 to 20, 2024

Where: ICE District

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Citadel | Edmonton Theatre (@citadeltheatreyeg)

What: Stay indoors this chilly week and check out a fantastic play at the Citadel Theatre! Made in Italy tells the story of an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s. It’s hilarious, funky, and a must-see!

When: January 6 to 24

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue