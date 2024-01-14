8 incredible things to do this week in Edmonton: January 15 to 19

We’re in for another chilly week, Edmonton. Luckily, there are eight incredible (mostly indoor) things to do around the city.
From the return of Chinatown Dining Week to a night at Rogers Place, check out these eight incredible things to do in Edmonton this week.
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Edmonton Chinatown Dining Week
What: There are mouth-watering deals to be had all over Chinatown during Edmonton Chinatown Dining Week. Whether you’re looking to dive into some hot pot or want an inflation-friendly takeout option, this week is the perfect chance to take in all this historic neighbourhood has to offer.
When: January 18 to 28, 2024
Where: Various restaurants in Chinatown; check here for the menu
Cost: $10 or $20 dining specials available
Chocolate Tasting Experience – Delavoye Chocolate Maker Boutique Factory
What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker, newly opened, is now offering chocolate-tasting
experiences in their 124th Street boutique factory. You will have the chance to
indulge in the world of bean-to-bar chocolate and discover the different origins,
flavour notes, and techniques used to create their single-origin chocolate. You will
leave with a refined palate for chocolate and knowledge that will make this event
an unforgettable experience.
When: On Wednesdays from 7 to 8 pm and Fridays from 8 to 9 pm January 17 to February 9th
Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit #105, 10639 124th Street
Cost: $65 per person
Check out the U of A Observatory
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive
Go to an Oilers game
What: Hit up Rogers Place and cheer on the Oilers with two home games taking place this week! The Oilers will battle it out with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
When: January 16 and 18
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Varies — get tickets here
Chelsea Handler: LBB Tour
What: Comedian Chelsea Handler is stopping by Edmonton this week as part of her Big Little B*tch tour.
When: January 19 at 8 pm
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Cost: Start at $72; get them here
Chiseled: Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition
What: Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome seven teams to the ICE District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours. The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place from January 18 to 20.
When: January 18 to 20, 2024
Where: ICE District
Cost: Free
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Made in Italy
What: Stay indoors this chilly week and check out a fantastic play at the Citadel Theatre! Made in Italy tells the story of an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s. It’s hilarious, funky, and a must-see!
When: January 6 to 24
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue