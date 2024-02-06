7 of the best places to cry in Edmonton

From shedding a tear during an exam to hearing *that* song in an Uber on the way home, we’ve all had those moments where we just need to let out a good cry.

So here are the best public places you can go to let out a nice, healthy cry in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Villebrun (@alpaca_two_niner)

This iconic Edmonton landmark is the perfect spot to sit and let your tears flow for a while. Those shiny silver balls will help you to quite literally reflect on whatever you’re going through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

Shedding a tear surrounded by the four glass pyramids of the Muttart Conservatory is a thing of beauty. Settle in a quiet area and just let it all out, then take in the beautiful city skyline when you are all done. Crying in the conservatory itself, surrounded by different desert or rainforest plants, is cool too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Alberta (@ualberta)

Riddled with historic buildings and trees, the University of Alberta campus can be a solid spot to let your tears fall for a bit. With plenty of benches, tables, and grassy fields, you may even make a new, empathetic friend from a distance. Especially during stressful finals week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Edmonton (@exploreedmonton)

The Alberta Legislature is a good place to go to reflect. Head there during an off time or later in the evening, and it can almost feel a little abandoned. With its large water fountains, it’s a scenic place to take a walk and get in your feels just outside the hustle-bustle of the downtown core.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

It’s the largest mall in North America, providing too many perfect crying spots to count. Whether it’s the cheerful screams of kids going down waterslides or hitting a bend on a roller coaster, there are plenty of places to let out a hard wail of a cry.

There are plenty of nooks and crannies throughout the building to settle into for reflection, especially during off-peak hours. It’s one of the most public places to cry in Edmonton, but it also feels the most incognito.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh the Great! (@joshuavalenciano)

Let your tears flow under an array of colours at the Edmonton Neon Museum. You may be down and out at the moment, but the vibrant and dazzling lights will be sure to turn your frown upside down.

The Walterdale Bridge offers a distinct view of downtown and a nice, calming environment with the river flowing below. It’s a great spot to stand and watch as your tears fall in the rushing water. It’s simply a beautiful place to cry.