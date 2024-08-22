6 early trade deadline targets Oilers could acquire to boost defence

With the 2024-25 NHL season approaching, it’s time to fire up the trade speculation machine and start the countdown to the 2025 trade deadline for the Edmonton Oilers.

It has been anything but quiet around the Oilers this summer with a frenzy of free-agent activity and a flurry of trades. With all that action, you would expect that the majority of roster holes would be filled in some way, yet one big one persists.

After trading out Cody Ceci and losing Philip Broberg to an offer sheet, there is suddenly a gigantic spot on the team’s second defensive pair that needs to be filled. Right now, it looks like trade acquisition Ty Emberson is the leading candidate to fill that role, but at 24 years old and just 30 games of NHL experience under his belt, the Oilers would probably be wise to find a better candidate to take over at some point.

It’s possible, but it looks unlikely, that Oilers GM Bowman opts to trade for that player before the season starts. The odds are that the team will roll the dice and bide its time until the trade deadline.

With that in mind, here is a collection of six players who could shake loose from their current teams and be trade deadline options to fill that void for the Oilers:

1. Adam Larsson

Current team: Seattle Kraken

Cap hit/Years remaining: $4 million/one year (UFA-2025)

The former Oilers defenceman is entering the final year of a four-year contract with the Seattle Kraken and could be the perfect fit for the team alongside Darnell Nurse.

Whether or not this happens is dependent on Larsson, as he can submit a 10-team no-trade list. Given that Larsson’s father tragically died while visiting the Alberta capital in 2018, it would be more than fair if he decided a return would not be in the cards.

2. Dante Fabbro

Current team: Nashville Predators

Cap hit/Years remaining: $2.5 million/one year (UFA-2025)

If the Oilers are looking to buy low on a young player who may have fallen out of favour, Dante Fabbro of the Nashville Predators could be the guy.

Despite some positive underlying analytics and spending the majority of last season alongside Roman Josi, it looks like Fabbro might be hard-pressed to crack the team’s top six this season.

If that happens, the Oilers should be lining up to give him a new home.

3. Radko Gudas

Current team: Anaheim Ducks

Cap hit/Years remaining: $4 million/two years (UFA-2026)

The toughest player on this, Radko Gudas would add an extra dimension of grit and stubborn defensive play that the Oilers would certainly like.

There have been whispers that Gudas prefers to not play in Canada and he does have a 10-team no-trade list to make that happen. If the Oilers somehow evade that and the Ducks are looking to sell off assets, Edmonton would surely be interested.

4. Rasmus Andersson

Current team: Calgary Flames

Cap hit/Years remaining: $4.5 million/two years (UFA-2026)

Could the Oilers strike a deal to land a premier player on their arch-rival Calgary Flames? It doesn’t seem likely, but if they could, the player that Edmonton would have their eye on is Rasmus Andersson.

Following a firesale season by the Flames, the team is expected to have another tough year and could be looking to gather even more futures. Andersson is a quality top-four defenceman and could fetch them something nice.

Edmonton should be in on him if the Flames decide to move on.

5. Artem Zub

Current team: Ottawa Senators

Cap hit/Years remaining: $4.6 million/three years (UFA-2027)

The Ottawa Senators are hoping to take that next step into the playoffs next season, and if they do, Artem Zub will have to be a big part of it.

He’s expected to be the team’s top RHD to start the season, but if things once again go south, could GM Steve Staios decide to shake things up? Edmonton could entice the Senators with a haul of draft picks and some younger defensive prospects if they do decide to move on from Zub.

6. Erik Karlsson

Current team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Cap hit/Years remaining: $9.9 million/three years (UFA-2027)

This one may sound far-fetched, but Erik Karlsson getting moved at this year’s deadline is more than certainly in the cards.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are an aging team on the downswing that desperately needs to restock the prospect cupboard. Karlsson being 34 and earning as much as he does is only going to hinder this team if they want to move forward.

The Oilers would need to do some cap gymnastics to figure this one out, but Karlsson would undoubtedly be an exceptional addition.