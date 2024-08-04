7 Edmonton food events happening this week: August 5 to 11

August has arrived, and there’s still plenty of time to check out some of Edmonton’s very best food events.

From a free pancake breakfast to food markets, there’s a lot to check out in YEG.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

Community Pancake Breakfast

Get your hands on a free pancake breakfast with fruit cups and refreshments. There will also be live music, free seated massages, and a kid’s area with crafts and face painting.

When: August 8, 2024, from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: MaKami College Edmonton Campus (Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre) – 8330 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Two-course Taste of Italy

Learn all about the culinary secrets behind crafting some of Italy’s classic dishes. L’OCA’s Chef Jaclyn Beckmann will guide you through the process of making the perfect risotto and crostata, and you’ll enjoy some complimentary beverages.

When: August 9, 2024 from 6 pm

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $133.48 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124 Street (Sunday)

Fish ‘n Chips Fridays

Get your hands on fish, chips, and a drink for just $15 in support of Santas Anonymous and Ronald McDonald House. Supplies are limited so be sure to get down early.

When: Every Friday in August from 11 am

Where: Sabor – 109 10220 103rd Street, Edmonton

Price: $15

Haunted Pub Tour

Learn all about Old Strathcona’s haunted history. You’ll hear about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries before heading to one of the area’s pubs.

When: Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meeting point is at the Rescue statue beside the Walterdale Theater – 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here