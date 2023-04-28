Massive fire erupts near Hotel Macdonald in downtown Edmonton (VIDEO)
A large fire was seen near the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in downtown Edmonton Thursday evening, with videos of the blaze circulating online.
A tweet sent out by a Twitter account dedicated to live radio feed and updates from a frequency scanner in Edmonton stated that the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) was on scene of a brush fire near Thornton Court 99 Street Jasper Ave & Grierson Hill.
The EFRS is on scene of a brush fire near Thornton Court 99 Street Jasper Ave & Grierson Hill. #yeg #yegfire
— Radioyeg – Scanner Radio (@RadioYeg) April 28, 2023
Photos and videos posted online Thursday evening showed large flames erupting from the hillside in front of the Hotel Macdonald as well as the Courtyard by Marriott Edmonton Downtown Hotel as well.
Oh no. Huge fire downtown #yeg #yegfire @RadioYeg @ctvedmonton @Geoff_Hastings pic.twitter.com/yVahcBc5ql
— Jacob Cathro (@Jacob_Cathro) April 28, 2023
UM YEG ON FIRE??? pic.twitter.com/8vH9Coyvgs
— Agata Gogh 🪐STREAM SPACEY NOW!🪐 (@agatagogh) April 28, 2023
— Duncan Kinney (@duncankinney) April 28, 2023
Reminder – it’s dry out there #yeg pic.twitter.com/la3wY2vTlN
— Brittney (@BTimps) April 28, 2023
Oh no. Hopefully everyone is okay. I’ve been told that Fairmont has evacuated their guests and staff. #yeg #yegfire pic.twitter.com/BFL4pyKgoO
— Ghazal (@ghazallotfii) April 28, 2023
A friend’s video of the Edmonton river valley fire tonight: #yegfire pic.twitter.com/VAq2Ju59nl
— Jack Farrell (@_jack_farrell) April 28, 2023
It’s not known what sparked the blaze.