13 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: April 22 to 24

We made it to another weekend, and although we got some snow earlier this week there are plenty of things to check out on your days off that are both indoors and outdoors.

If you want to get some new ink this week, you’re in luck. A massive tattoo festival is in town! Looking for a new spot to hangout and grab a drink? There’s a new bar opening on Whyte Ave on Friday, and there are so many more things to do in Edmonton for the weekend of April 22 to 24.

What: A new bar is opening this weekend on Whyte Avenue, in undoubtedly an iconic location in which many Edmontonians have grabbed a drink before. Rally Social Room is in the building that housed the Billiard Club, which Edmonton lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP Billiard Club, but we can’t wait to check out the location now! Cover is being waived all weekend long along with ping pong, billiards, and shuffleboard up for grabs.

When: Friday, April 22 from 10 pm until “late,” Saturday, April 23 from 7 pm until “late.”

Where: Whyte Avenue & 105th Street (Former Billiard Club)

Cost: Free

What: Got the itch for some fresh ink? The Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival is coming to the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend, with more than 150 artists setting up shop at the show for three days of amazing art, stylin’ skin, and more.

When: April 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre (7515-118th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: $25 tickets can be found here

What: Watch the Oilers as the team challenges the Avalanche. A weekend game is almost always guaranteed fun, and they sure are on a roll!

When: April 22

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $105-$900; tickets can be found here

What: It’s always a fun time at the zoo, and with more than 350 animals to learn about, you could definitely spend a full day here! From the massive ones to the small ones, they are all important. We can’t wait to see the red pandas, tbh.

When: Closed Monday to Wednesday, open 10 am to 4 pm Thursday to Sunday

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: $10.95

What: Snuggle up on a picnic blanket for an acoustic performance from two local performers, enjoy a dessert platter for two, in candlelight, at this indoor candlelit picnic experience. The ticket includes admission for two, a dessert tray to share and a mini bottle of bubbles, and refreshments to share during the candlelit performance.

When: April 23

Where: TBD

Cost: $129-$144, tickets can be found here

What: This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy.

When: April 22

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $72.25-$230; tickets can be found here

What: This guided three-hour paranormal tour will take you deep into the shadows of Edmonton’s River Valley. As darkness falls over the park, you’ll explore three haunted hotspots and learn the basics of conducting paranormal investigations.

When: March 20 to April 27, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; tickets can be found here

What: From Star Wars to Schindler’s List, John Williams’ iconic compositions have captivated generations of movie lovers. As the ESO celebrates Williams’ 90th birthday year, join Chief Conductor Alex Prior to reminisce about the most memorable moments from your favourite movies such as Jurassic Park, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, and more.

When: April 20 to April 24, 2:30 and 7:30 pm

Where: The Winspear Centre

Cost: $32-$97; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. The new exhibit, Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden, will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this weekend. You deserve it!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this April, and a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here