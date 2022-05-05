10 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: May 6 to 8

Edmonton is in complete Oilers playoff fever, rightfully so, and there are so many other things to check out this weekend, too.

Of course, you can head to Rogers Place Arena and for $5 catch the highly anticipated game against the Kings on the jumbotron, grab a slice of pizza at a new spot in YEG or take in a huge LEGO animal exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo and so much more. So let’s get the party started this weekend, alright!

What: The Oilers are in the playoffs and face off against the LA Kings and after evening it out with a win Wednesday night at Rogers Place Arena, they are on the road in LA this Friday. To really cheer on the boys in blue and orange you can snag tickets for just $5 to watch the game in Rogers on the jumbotron. Pretty sweet deal if you ask us!

When: May 6

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $5; tickets can be found here

What: The Nature Connects exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo is offering up some stunning sculptures made entirely out of the classic toys by acclaimed artist Sean Kenney. It’s been wowing audiences at botanical gardens, zoos, arboretums, and science centers around the world since 2012, so you don’t want to miss out on this!

When: May 7 to September 4

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road (Edmonton Valley Zoo)

Cost: $15.95 for general admission

What: Fresh Slice is a go-to spot for a quick stop or a cheap pizza, specializing in wild pizza creations and tons of by-the-slice options. There are lots of different flavours, including traditional and exciting new versions. BBQ chicken bacon, butter chicken, meat lovers, and veggie pesto are just a handful of the famous pizzas offered here.

Where: 10071 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this spring; a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: Welcome Shakey Graves with special guests BEGONIA to the Winspear Centre and enjoy his music that combines blues, folk, country, and rock and roll. Sounds like a party to us!

When: May 7

Where: Winspear Centre

Cost: $45-$62; tickets can be found here

What: Cheer on FC Edmonton as it welcomes Cavalry FC to Clarke Stadium. If you are itching to catch a game you better go to this one — FC Edmonton won’t be back in town until May 22.

When: May 6

Where: Clarke Stadium, 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $15-$40; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. In addition, the new exhibit, Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden, will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this weekend. You deserve it!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online