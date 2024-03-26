27 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Edmonton this April

There are a wide variety of jobs available in Edmonton this April, and we’ve put together a list of 27 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions around the city right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying! Start the new year off right and make that move to a career you’ll thrive in.

Who: Spanning more than 48 city blocks, West Edmonton Mall is one of North America’s largest malls. It features an amusement park, waterpark, mini-golf, underground aquarium, movie theatre, ice rink, and more.

Jobs: West Edmonton Mall is hiring for a variety of roles this month, including an animal training coordinator, maintenance technician, servers, bartenders, and more.

Perks: Free attraction passes to WEM parks and attractions, health benefits, vacation, staff discounts, and employee assistance programs.

Free attraction passes to WEM parks and attractions, health benefits, vacation, staff discounts, and employee assistance programs. More: See what positions are available on its website.

Who: Calgary-based WestJet is the largest airline in Western Canada, operating an average of 777 flights and carrying more than 66,130 passengers daily.

Jobs: WestJet is currently hiring for two positions in Edmonton right now, an aircraft maintenance engineer and an avionics technician.

Perks: Health and financial benefits plans, competitive pay, and travel privileges for you and your family.

Health and financial benefits plans, competitive pay, and travel privileges for you and your family. More: To learn more about WestJet’s open positions, visit their career page.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm that employs more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Jobs: Stantec is hiring for more than 70 positions right now in Edmonton, from administrative support and engineers to financial analysts.

Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on the website.

Who: lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Jobs: It's hiring for six positions in Edmonton this April, one seasonal position in West Edmonton Mall, and five positions at its Southgate Centre location.

Perks: lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans.

lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill over 160 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers. More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: Servus Credit Union, Alberta’s largest credit union, is a member-owned, community-based financial institution with roots dating back to 1938.

Jobs: It's looking to fill roles in its member contact centre this April. If you have great customer service skills, this is a fully remote position with flexible working hours.

Perks: Servus offers its employees a range of financial, health, and social benefits to fit diverse lifestyle needs.

Servus offers its employees a range of financial, health, and social benefits to fit diverse lifestyle needs. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The role of the Alberta Public Service is to provide professional policy advice to the government and to deliver a vast array of programs and services to meet the needs of Albertans.

Jobs: It's hiring for more than 100 positions in Edmonton right now, from family mediators and policy analysts to payroll administrators and project coordinators.

Perks: Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, health and flexible spending accounts, retirement plans, and programs.

Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, health and flexible spending accounts, retirement plans, and programs. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton.

Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement. More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across a wide field of career paths.

Jobs: It's hiring for 14 positions this April, from animal control specialists and public works labourers to summer students.

Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’ careers page.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

Jobs: Enbridge is currently hiring for seven positions in Edmonton this April.

Perks: Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company.

Enbridge is currently hiring for seven positions in Edmonton this April. Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company. More: Take a look at the company’s job openings to see if there’s a good match for you.

Who: Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and the parent company of stores such as Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Jobs: Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at locations in Edmonton this month, including pharmacy assistants, produce clerks, sales representatives, and more.

Perks: Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours.

Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours. More: To learn more about Loblaw’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Who: Precision Drilling is the largest drilling rig contractor in Canada and also provides oil field rentals and supplies.

Jobs: Precision Drilling is currently hiring six positions to join its Edmonton team, including drilling rig, purchasing, and technical support roles.

Perks: Medical, dental, prescription drug, life insurance, pension match, and long-term disability coverage.

Medical, dental, prescription drug, life insurance, pension match, and long-term disability coverage. More: Check out even more positions on its website.

Who: EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US.

Jobs: It's hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this April in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments.

Perks: EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks.

EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services.

Jobs: The City is hiring for more than 65 positions right now, from peace officers to landscapers and firefighters.

Perks: The City provides employees with a total compensation package that's competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance.

The City provides employees with a total compensation package that’s competitive in the market and includes a combination of base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance. More: See what positions are open on its website.

Who: Edmonton-based Champion Petfoods has grown over the last 35 years to become one of the world’s most respected and best-loved pet food companies.

Jobs: It's hiring for nine positions in the Edmonton region right now: seven in its Edmonton corporate office and two in its Acheson kitchen.

Perks: Competitive earnings and benefits, continuing education, personal growth opportunities, and free pet food.

Competitive earnings and benefits, continuing education, personal growth opportunities, and free pet food. More: See what positions are open on the website.

Who: Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain, employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures.

Jobs: It's hiring for 18 positions currently, including hourly hosts, cooks, bartenders, and cinema cast members.

Perks: Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance.

Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

Jobs: It is hiring for more than a dozen positions, from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.

Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It's won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check it out online.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this April, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you've always wanted to be a barista, now's your chance!

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Canada’s public service makes up more than 200,000 employees and is the largest employer in the country.

Jobs: The Government of Canada is hiring more than 177 positions in the Edmonton area this April, including financial analysts, account representatives, supervisors, and more.

Perks: Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, pensions, retirement plans, and programs.

Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, pensions, retirement plans, and programs. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.

Jobs: It's hiring for more than 40 positions in Edmonton this April, from instructional and management positions to fitness and administrative support careers.

Perks: The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year's are included too.

The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s are included too. More: Check it out online.

Who: Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America’s leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Jobs: OEG is hiring for more than a dozen positions this April, including ticket operations specialists, security agents, box office staff, and more.

OEG is hiring for more than a dozen positions this April, including ticket operations specialists, security agents, box office staff, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and there are several jobs up for grabs in its retail stores and automotive service centres.

Jobs: It's hiring for three positions around Edmonton right now, including automotive service technicians and sales associates.

Perks: Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities within and across the country at its retail stores.

Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities within and across the country at its retail stores. More: Learn more on its website.

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores, and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: It's hiring for two positions currently in Edmonton and Leduc.

Perks: Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision insurance, merchandise discount, and more.

Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision insurance, merchandise discount, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

