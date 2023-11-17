What is embarrassing? WWE star officially becomes worst "Jeopardy!" contestant ever

If you can’t win at Jeopardy!, you might as well become historically bad at it.

WWE star Becky Lynch competed on Thursday’s episode of the popular trivia game show Celebrity Jeopardy!, going up against Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Dratch.

While Lynch uses the moniker “The Man” for her wrestling career, the pressure of the game show — and the buzzer — resulted in a historically abysmal performance.

As detailed by The Jeopardy! Fan on X, Lynch failed to give a single correct answer to any of the 60 clues in the game through the first two rounds.

At the time, the score was $8,700 for Culkin, $7,600 for Dratch, and -$2,500 for the WWE star.

Yes, this is believed to the first instance of a player giving 0 correct responses through 60 clues. #Jeopardy #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/KVPaVyQWxR — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 16, 2023

Playing to benefit The V Foundation charity in support of Connor’s Cure, Lynch did pull off the correct answer in Final Jeopardy! and ended up securing $1,000 for the charity.

She also broke out and got the correct answer on the 73rd clue of the game before knocking out the game’s final question.

The final score ended $33,601 for Dratch, $33,600 for Culkin, and $1,000 for Lynch.

And despite having trouble with the buzzer and the questions, Lynch handled her Jeopardy! appearance like a champ, taking to X to have some fun with the game’s results: