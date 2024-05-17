A US woman struck double the luck when she won two $1 million lottery prizes over the span of 10 weeks.

Christine Wilson of Attleborough, Massachusetts, won her first prize in February in the “Lifetime Millions” $50 instant ticket game. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time $650,000 payment (before taxes).

A release from the Massachusetts State Lottery noted that Wilson used some of her initial winnings to buy an SUV.

Fast-forward 10 weeks, and Wilson discovered she had won yet again. Like her first win, she opted for the one-time $650,00 payment.

This time, Wilson played the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game after purchasing her ticket at a local grocery store, which will receive a $10,000 payment from the Massachusetts State Lottery for selling the lucky ticket. The liquor store where she bought her first ticket also received the same payment.

Wilson said that she plans on putting her latest win into her savings.

Winning the jackpot twice is definitely a rare occurrence, there have been a few lottery players who have been lucky enough to experience double the luck.

A truck driver in Ontario who had tried his luck in the lottery for over twenty years saw his persistence pay off.

He won his first lottery prize of $296,000 in 2001 and again in April 2024 with a prize of $77,525.

Would you keep trying your luck at the lottery after already winning? Let us know in the comments.