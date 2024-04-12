"I just didn't like it anymore": Woman returns Costco couch after two years

One woman’s video went viral when she documented her experience returning a couch to Costco after over two years.

Seattle-based TikToker Jackie Nguyen, who often shares videos about books, said she returned a couch she had purchased from Costco two and a half years ago because she “just didn’t like it anymore.”

“It’s very intimidating. A lot of people are staring at you, but who cares? Return it,” she said. “They have an awesome return policy. Definitely look online. I don’t think you can do it on electronics, cigarettes, alcohol, but buy your furniture from Costco, girl. You can return it when you don’t like it anymore.”

Nguyen said that she took the couch back to the store, where a staff member looked up the transaction history and asked her the reason for the return. She received a full refund even though she didn’t have the receipt.

“And that was it. She just asked me if there was something wrong with it or if I just didn’t want it or just didn’t like it anymore, and I said I just didn’t like it anymore, we just don’t like the colour anymore,” Nguyen said.

The video has raked up millions of views since it was posted.

One X user stated that their brother-in-law also returned a swing set after using it for a year.

My brother in law returned an entire swing set after building and using it! After a year or so.. — Dan (@Dandubyadubya) February 3, 2024

Others were not on board with returning a used item after several years.

This was abuse of Costco’s return policy. If people did this, Costco would likely have to change the policy. They returned it only because they were tired of the color. — Sandra M (@Sandra45629898) February 2, 2024

It’s stealing, plain and simple. It makes the prices higher for all of us — Nola DuBose (@NolaDubose) February 3, 2024

Just remember every Costco customer paid for it. Nothing is free. — Peter Lucke (@Lucke5Lucke) February 2, 2024

A quick look at Costco Canada’s website shows the company has a generous return policy.

The site states, “We guarantee your satisfaction with every product we sell and will refund your purchase price.”

The website doesn’t mention a return window for furniture, but electronics like televisions, appliances, computers, cameras, and phones will be accepted “within 90 days from the date of purchase.”

Daily Hive contacted Costco Canada for comment but did not recieve a response.