"I gotta go pee!" Woman pulls pants down during heated in-flight altercation

Many strange things have happened on flights this year, but most have involved passengers keeping their pants on.

However, that wasn’t the case on a recent Frontier Airlines flight, as passengers were shocked when a woman got up and dropped her pants while yelling profanities and threatening to pee right in the aisle.

The footage was captured by her fellow passengers and has since gone viral.

The video shows the woman walking down the aisle, but a flight attendant appears to be blocking her access to the bathroom.

“Sorry, everybody,” the woman says as she drops her pants and underwear while squatting down to the ground.

Passengers can be heard groaning in shock and disgust.

“I don’t give a f*ck. No, f*ck you… I gotta go pee!” she yells.

Warning: the video below contains profanity and blurred nudity.

One of the passengers says there are kids on the flight, but the woman doesn’t seem to care.

“Let me piss,” she says. The woman continues to try to get into the lavatory.

Passengers continue to grow angry at the woman, and the altercation continues.

Julie Voshell Hartman was on the flight and posted about the incident on Facebook, along with video footage.

“…I had the most awful experience flying home from Florida this afternoon. A passenger was upset that she was required to sit in her assigned seat and decided to pull her pants down on the plane right in front of two children,” she wrote.

” I literately had a front-row seat to the spectacle. She threatened to kill another passenger. She threatened me after I told her to sit down. I hope she was arrested and banned from flying again.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Frontier for further comment regarding the incident.