"Phenomenal": Canadians share dazzling photos of northern lights

Most of Canada witnessed a breathtaking display of the northern lights due to a geomagnetic storm that impacted North America.

People shared photos of the aurora borealis that lit up the sky on Friday, May 10, an extremely rare phenomenon. Although aurora and geomagnetic storms are, in fact, relatively frequent, flares of this magnitude are quite rare. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had issued an alert about the “severe” geomagnetic storm, classed as G4 — the first of that strength since 2005.

“You’ll only get a couple of those over the whole course of the decade of the solar cycle,” Matthew Cimone, head interpreter at the HR MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver, told Daily Hive.

BC resident Barbora Kyselicova‘s hobby is “looking for northern lights” with her daughter.

She said they drove to Porteau Cove at around 7 pm local time and found the parking lot full.

“People started parking their cars on the highway corners; that’s why people weren’t able to get out from the parking lot for a long time,” she said. “We were waiting one hour.”

“Other than that, it was the best night; people were super nice, and the aurora was phenomenal,” she said.

Euan McGhee, who shared photos with Daily Hive, said he saw the northern lights from Halfmoon Bay in BC.

Meanwhile, BC resident John Preissl didn’t have to go far to see the northern lights.

“I took these shots from my deck and front yard in Secret Cove last evening from 10:46 pm until 4:17 am this morning,” he said. “It was the single best aurora I have witnessed in 62 years.”

Across the country in Nova Scotia, people also witnessed nature’s stunning light show.

Northern lights on the way back from @TACTraumaCanada 2024 in Halifax! pic.twitter.com/fCbQunMTxw — Anisa Nazir (she/her) (@anisanazir) May 11, 2024

In absolute awe of the northern lights display last night just outside of Halifax, NS! I will never forget this feeling #NorthernLights #aurora #novascotia #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/RN7IlupBVQ — Kacy Cleveland (@canada02_wx) April 24, 2023

The northern lights were also visible across Ontario.

This might be the first time that a TTC CLRV has been photographed under the northern lights. From my family’s farm in Priceville, Ontario. cc: @Streetcar4187 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/O2uVI7aQhO — Alex Glista 🇨🇦 (@AlexanderGlista) May 11, 2024

Just starting to go through and edit my camera photos from last night. I’ve never seen the northern lights, let alone photographed them. I can’t put into words what an experience that was. More photos to come soon.

Dundonald, Ontario#NorthernLights #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/MKt0CAYZLL — Chris Knox (@ChrisKnoxPhotog) May 11, 2024

Residents of Quebec also had an impressive view.

Northern lights in downtown Quebec City. Never saw anything like that: pic.twitter.com/I0DcUicOg0 — Andriy Burkov (@burkov) May 11, 2024

Seeing the northern lights while living in Québec is quite the surreal experience. pic.twitter.com/OSklMi02wT — Júlíus Blómkvist 🐧🇮🇸👾 (@juliusblomkvist) May 11, 2024

In Edmonton, residents photographed the bright pink, purple, and green streaks that lit up the evening sky.

Wow. This really lived up to the hype! Best I’ve seen thus far! Loving the pink / purple👌#Auroraborealis #yeg pic.twitter.com/GQ40pvQI7f — Erik Younk (@YounkShack) May 11, 2024

However, hours after the colourful spectacle, Alberta was hit with heavy wildfire smoke.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued special air quality statements for large swaths of the province due to wildfire smoke from northeastern BC, which caused poor air quality and visibility.

With files from Megan Devlin and Laine Mitchell