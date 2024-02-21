Guest forced to pay up for leaving disgusting mess in man's home, truck

A woman was sued in a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal hearing in a case that isn’t for the faint of heart, as she was accused of leaving a disgusting mess in a man’s home and truck.

She was sued for $2,180 in damages.

The woman in the case filed a counterclaim, suggesting that the man made her leave his home without her cell phone, which led her to need to buy a new one for $690.

She also claimed $2,000 in damages for harassing her, her mother and former partner.

So, who did the tribunal member overseeing the case side with?

According to the primary applicant, on September 14, 2022, the woman arrived at his home to stay overnight as she had no alternative accommodations. During her visit, the man claimed that she became inebriated and “defecated throughout his home,” causing damage to his carpet, recliner, bed, pillows, comforter, sheets and mattress protector.

The nature of their relationship was not disclosed in the tribunal decision.

He says that he drove the woman to a hotel, but on the way, she also stained the seat of his truck that she sat on.

The woman argued the man’s claims were not true, however, the judge accepted the man’s photos as evidence.

The man sued for the following amounts, which receipts were provided for:

$51.29 for two pillows and a comforter from Walmart

$1,018.05 for a mattress, box spring, and mattress pad from The Brick

$187.35 for a carpet and upholstery cleaner from Canadian Tire

$94.41 for a carpet cleaner rental from Safeway

$148.93 for two foam pillows and a sheet set from Walmart

$20 for two trips to the dump

The tribunal had a statement from a witness who lived in the home. They went to the bathroom around 3 am and noticed urine and feces all over the floor. They went to the applicant’s room to find the man and woman asleep. When the man woke, he instructed the woman to “go clean up her mess.”

On the following day, the man left for a class but upon returning, discovered the home had not been cleaned. That’s when he drove her to a hotel that left a stain in his truck.

The tribunal found it “more than likely” that the woman damaged his truck’s seat, recliner, pillows, comforter, sheets and mattress protector. The man only had documentation or photographic evidence of some of those claims, which were the claims that the tribunal determined were likely genuine.

While the man sued for $2,180, the tribunal ultimately awarded him $1,479.25 in damages. After fees, he was awarded a final total of $1,663.62.

The woman’s counterclaim was dismissed.