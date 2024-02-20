Man arrested after allegedly putting antiques up his butt in a Texas store

Authorities in Texas say a man was arrested after he allegedly shoved items up his butt at an antique outlet mall earlier this month.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman made the post to Facebook stating that deputies with his office were tipped off by multiple people regarding a man who was spotted “selecting items from multiple vendors at an Antique Outlet Mall and placing the selected items in his rectum” on February 15.

The post added that the man was then seen removing the items from his butt in the store located in the community of Spring, just north of Houston, and then placing them back on the store shelves.



During further investigation, constable investigators were able to positively identify the man as Mitchell Vest, and due to the loss of multiple antique items that had to be disposed of, constable deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest for the offence of criminal mischief.