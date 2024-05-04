WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft mechanics' union

WestJet has issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union that represents its aircraft maintenance engineers.

According to a statement released today, a work stoppage could happen as early as Tuesday with the notice.

“The decision to issue a lockout notice was not one that was made lightly, and we sincerely regret and apologize for the uncertainty this causes for our guests and the communities and regions that rely on us,” said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airline and Group Chief Operating Officer.

WestJet Airlines has been in talks with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) to negotiate a new contract since September 2023. However, WestJet elected to issue the lockout notice after the ANFA announced a strike vote last week.

“Despite our unwavering commitment to reach a collective agreement, AMFA continues to show up to the bargaining table with unreasonable demands and expectations,” said Pen.

“With AMFA publicly issuing a strike vote alert last week and publicly directing guests to fly with other carriers, we can’t allow the unpredictable nature and lack of progress to continue.”

Pen defended WestJet’s latest offer to the AMFA, saying it would make them the “highest paid” aircraft mechanic engineers in Canada.

“The WestJet Group has presented an offer to AMFA that would make WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers the highest paid in Canada, with a cumulative wage increase of over 20 per cent across the span of the collective agreement,” he said in the statement.

“The offer would also deliver industry leading work-life balance standards and strong commitments to job security.”

The lockout notice is not expected to cause any travel disruptions. However, WestJet announced in the statement that it is prepared to take necessary actions to manage the impacts of a work stoppage.

These actions include operating at a reduced schedule, proactively managing changes and cancellations, and providing flexible change and cancel options for those who intend to make alternative arrangements.

“We sincerely value the work and contributions of our Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, and our proposed agreement reflects this,” said Pen.

“We are left with no alternative but to issue a lockout notice in an attempt to bring this to a final resolution.”