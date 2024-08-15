The V4G 1N4 postal code in Delta, BC, is home to Johnson Industries. (Google Maps)

An industrial area of a city in Metro Vancouver may just have one of Canada’s funniest postal codes.

Mail deliveries going to the western tip of Tilbury Island in Delta have the postal code V4G 1N4, which when written out, bears a striking resemblance to the word vagina.

Some folks on Reddit are learning about this special place in Delta for the first time, and as you can imagine, the jokes are plentiful.

“Oddly, I always arrive on time no matter how long it takes,” one person said.

“I’ve been pretty close to V4G 1N4 a couple times but I’ve never been inside it,” said another.

“V4G 1N4 is wet most of the year,” said a third.

The area is rather industrial, but it does feature a Johnson Industries within its boundaries.

Canada combines letters and numbers to create its postal codes, and there are some funny combinations for certain regions around the country. Kentville, Nova Scotia, has B4N 4N4 (banana); Merritt, BC, has V1K 1N6 (viking); and part of Saskatoon has S7R 0K3 (stroke).

Bet you’ll never look at your own postal code the same way again.