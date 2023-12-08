NewsCanadaCanada

Start booking your time off: Here are all of the 2024 statutory holidays in Canada

Dec 8 2023, 7:50 pm
Midnight Studio TH/Shutterstock

The new year is right around the corner and there are several statutory holidays in Canada to be aware of, so you can start marking your calendars.

Not all stat holidays are national as some are only observed in certain provinces or territories.

Here are all the statutory holidays in Canada in 2024.

January

  • January 1 – New Year’s Day: National 

February

  • February 19 – Islander Day: PEI only 
  • February 19 – Louis Riel Day: Manitoba only 
  • February 19 – Heritage Day: Nova Scotia 
  • February 19 – Family Day: BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick 

March

  • March 29 – Good Friday: National, except Quebec 

April

  • April 1 – Easter Monday: Quebec only 

May

  • May 20 – Victoria Day: National except for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador 

June

  • June 21 – Aboriginal Day: NWT 
  • June 24 – St. Jean Baptiste Day: Quebec 

July

  • July 1 – Canada Day: National 

August

  • August 5 – Civic Holiday: Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nunavut 

September

  • September 2 – Labour Day: National 
  • September 30 – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: National, federally regulated workplaces only

October

  • October 14 – Thanksgiving: National except Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador 

November

  • November 11 – Remembrance Day: National except Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia 

December

  • December 26 – Boxing Day: Ontario 
