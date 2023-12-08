The new year is right around the corner and there are several statutory holidays in Canada to be aware of, so you can start marking your calendars.

Not all stat holidays are national as some are only observed in certain provinces or territories.

Here are all the statutory holidays in Canada in 2024.

January

January 1 – New Year’s Day: National

February

February 19 – Islander Day: PEI only

February 19 – Louis Riel Day: Manitoba only

February 19 – Heritage Day: Nova Scotia

February 19 – Family Day: BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick

March

March 29 – Good Friday: National, except Quebec

April

April 1 – Easter Monday: Quebec only

May

May 20 – Victoria Day: National except for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador

June

June 21 – Aboriginal Day: NWT

June 24 – St. Jean Baptiste Day: Quebec

July

July 1 – Canada Day: National

August

August 5 – Civic Holiday: Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nunavut

September

September 2 – Labour Day: National

September 30 – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: National, federally regulated workplaces only

October

October 14 – Thanksgiving: National except Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador

November

November 11 – Remembrance Day: National except Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia

December