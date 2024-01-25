NewsPoliticsCanada

Jan 25 2024, 5:31 pm
Internet divided after Alberta premier shares photo with Tucker Carlson
Danielle Smith/X

The internet is fiercely divided after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted a photo posing with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson travelled across Alberta yesterday, speaking at two events: one in Calgary and one in Edmonton. His speech in Calgary concluded with a conversation with the premier.

Also joining the pair at the event were Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist, author, and media commentator, and Conrad Black, a columnist and businessman. Both addition are known as controversial personalities in Canadian politics.

The four posed for a photo together, and the gathering of divisive media personalities beside the premier has set the internet on fire. “Free speech means you don’t just have to talk to the mainstream media,” Smith wrote in the post.

People quickly took to the photo’s comments, pointing out the credentials of the three Smith is photographed with. Carlson was previously a host on one of America’s most prominent news networks. Jordan Peterson and Conrad Black have columns in the National Post, one of Canada’s largest newspapers.

Many called the event an “embarrassment.”

However, while many were upset with the photo, there were others delighted to see the gathering, saying they were “proud” of the four meeting in Alberta.

 

What do you think about the premier’s photo and meeting? Let us know in the comments.

