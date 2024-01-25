Internet divided after Alberta premier shares photo with Tucker Carlson

The internet is fiercely divided after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted a photo posing with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson travelled across Alberta yesterday, speaking at two events: one in Calgary and one in Edmonton. His speech in Calgary concluded with a conversation with the premier.

Also joining the pair at the event were Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist, author, and media commentator, and Conrad Black, a columnist and businessman. Both addition are known as controversial personalities in Canadian politics.

The four posed for a photo together, and the gathering of divisive media personalities beside the premier has set the internet on fire. “Free speech means you don’t just have to talk to the mainstream media,” Smith wrote in the post.

Free speech means you don’t just have to talk to the mainstream media. Finished up in Calgary. Off to Edmonton next! pic.twitter.com/fJVT6UkaaG — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 25, 2024

People quickly took to the photo’s comments, pointing out the credentials of the three Smith is photographed with. Carlson was previously a host on one of America’s most prominent news networks. Jordan Peterson and Conrad Black have columns in the National Post, one of Canada’s largest newspapers.

Many called the event an “embarrassment.”

U try to avoid mainstream media. This is embarrassing that our premier….. can actually endorse this horrible event. Cannot wait until the next election when we can vote u out of office…. — paula s (@nurseheli) January 25, 2024

vomit… there’s vomit in my mouth — sami سامي (@samifouad) January 25, 2024

A struck off psychologist, two failed talk show hosts, and a convicted fraudster. — Susan De (@SusanFDe) January 25, 2024

However, while many were upset with the photo, there were others delighted to see the gathering, saying they were “proud” of the four meeting in Alberta.

If only mainstream media would dare to have differing views and opinions showcased. — Duchess Lois Of Alberta (@duchess_elle) January 25, 2024

I have always been proud to be in Alberta today is one of my most proudest days the picture brought tears to my eyes — Deborah Woods (@nocbc) January 25, 2024

Great to see @jordanbpeterson, @TuckerCarlson and @ConradMBlack join @ABDanielleSmith. More of the world needs see that Alberta is a freedom protecting and principled place that is open for business. — Blake Weber (@BWeberD) January 25, 2024

What do you think about the premier’s photo and meeting? Let us know in the comments.