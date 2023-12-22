Justin Trudeau to spend holiday break in Jamaica with family

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be heading to Jamaica with his immediate family later this month for the holiday break.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says Trudeau will travel with his immediate family to the Caribbean country from December 26 to January 4.

The PMO said that Trudeau will remain in constant contact with Ottawa during his stay and continue to be briefed and updated on current issues.

The office added that it has consulted the trip with the federal ethics commissioner, and the family will be paying for their stay.

Trudeau spent some time in BC this summer vacationing with his family shortly after he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, announced their separation.