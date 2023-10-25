Justin Trudeau at eight-year low in latest prime minister tracking

Justin Trudeau is registering at an eight-year low in the latest prime minister tracking.

Nanos Research, the Public opinion company, has Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as the preferred choice as Canadian prime minister at 32.6%, followed by Trudeau (Liberal) at 23%, Jagmeet Singh (NDP) at 16.8%, Elizabeth May (Green Party) at 5.1%, and Maxime Bernier (PPC) at 2.2%.

According to the report, 17% of Canadians who responded were “unsure who they preferred.”

Along with Trudeau’s PM tracking being at an eight-year low, Poilievre and the Conservatives are at an eight-year high.

Nanos says inflation is the cause that’s pulling ahead of all other issues for Canadians.

Trudeau’s approval rating has been in a steep decline, plummeting from 55% in May 2020 to 31% as of last week, according to Angus Reid’s Overall Approval.

More than half of Canadians say Trudeau should “step down ahead of the 2025 election,” according to a new poll from Angus Reid, the Canadian Opinion Research poll.

The 51-year-old Trudeau has defied low polling numbers in the past to win three elections, starting in 2015.

A federal election is not scheduled until October 2025.

While some Liberal MPs have concerns about Trudeau’s sluggish response to Canadian issues and Poilievre’s attacks on cost-of-living issues, no other Liberal candidate has openly challenged Trudeau.

The most frequent potential Liberal alternative is Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Since Wilfrid Laurier in 1908, no Canadian PM has won four consecutive elections.

Trudeau has repeatedly said he plans to run in 2025, battling Poilievre.

Trudeau has had a terrible year to date, both personally and politically. Over the summer, he announced he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The Canadian economy is currently stressed with its highest interest rates in 22 years, a high cost of living, and a frightening housing crisis.

Internationally, Trudeau linked Indian agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in BC and embarrassingly celebrated a man who fought with Nazis in the House of Commons.