Today is the best day of the year to book cheap flights and hotels

The biggest day for travel sales is here, beating out savings on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

November 28 is Travel Deal Tuesday, and it’s known as one of the biggest days of the year to save on flights, hotels, rental homes, and cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hopper (@hopper)

According to the popular travel app Hopper, Travel Tuesday is historically the best shopping period to score travel deals.

This year, Hopper is expecting great deals of up to 50% on popular destinations like Miami, Paris, Bali, and more.

Hopper has shared more deals on its website and app today, including some exciting hotel promotions:

35% off all hotels in Miami

35% off all hotels in Las Vegas

35% off all hotels in LA

20% off all hotels in Nassau, Bahamas

30% off all hotels in Paris

50% off all hotels in Bali

Hopper’s chief economist, Hayley Berg, says Travel Deal Tuesday has “consistently become one of the best days of the year to book travel.”

“Given the massive holiday shopping and consumer savings on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, travel providers are motivated to drop prices during the holiday sales week to take advantage of the consumer spending mindset and incentivize travellers at a time when travel demand is low,” she said.

Berg added that during last year’s Travel Deal Tuesday, Hopper detected 20 deals per second and more discounted flights than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.