"Medical situation" forced Canada-bound flight to return to the UK

An alarming “medical situation” that recently unfolded on a Toronto-bound flight forced an aircraft back to its original departure point less than three hours after it first took off.

The routine seven-hour trip, operating as British Airways flight BAW93, departed from Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, February 13 at 12:25 pm.

According to AirLive.net, pilots contacted air traffic control roughly one hour into the flight before crossing the Atlantic Ocean and reported a “medical situation” that had unfolded onboard the aircraft.

One of the flight’s crew members reportedly required medical attention, leading the captain to cut the journey short and return back to Heathrow Airport. The plane landed in London approximately two hours and 49 minutes after departure at 3:04 pm local time, with the crew member requiring medical assistance upon landing.

At the time of publication, it’s not clear what the crew member’s role was on the aircraft, or what the medical situation was.

The same aircraft departed to Toronto four hours later, and landed at Pearson Airport just before 10 pm local time.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only medical situation that’s unfolded on a Toronto-bound aircraft in recent months. On Nov. 20, an Air Transat flight from Toronto to Punta Cana was en route to its destination when one of the aircraft’s flight crew members became “incapacitated.”

The incident reportedly occurred three hours into the flight, and, luckily, the crisis was quickly averted after a company-qualified pilot — who was flying as a passenger — stepped in and replaced the crew member.

The aircraft continued to the destination for a safe landing approximately one hour later without any reported injuries.