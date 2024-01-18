With so many streaming subscription options at our fingertips, Telus is launching two new bundles that bring together three of the most streaming platforms — Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video — in cheaper packages.

Telus says its Stream+ offers two bundles to choose from.

First is Stream+ Basic, which provides Netflix Standard with ads, Disney+ Standard with ads, and Prime Video for $20 a month.

Stream+ Premium costs $38 per month and includes Netflix Premium, Disney+ Premium, and Prime Video, which are all ad-free.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, Stream+ includes a full membership to access the service (valued at $9.99 a month or $99 a year).

Telus launched Stream+ in 2022, with Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, and Discovery+ for $28 per month.

These new bundles will offer customers access to popular titles from the three most popular streaming services in the country, it says.

The announcement of Telus’ Stream+ bundles comes at a time when subscribing to multiple streaming services will cost you a pretty penny.

For instance, Netflix’s premium ad-free plan costs $20.99, while its standard with-ads plan is priced much cheaper at $5.99. Netflix quietly got rid of its ad-free basic plan, which was priced at $9.9,9 last summer.

The Disney+ premium ad-free plan costs $14.99 a month, and its standard with ads option is $7.99.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

One of Canada’s most expensive streaming services is Crave, which will see the price for its premium package jump from $19.99 to $22 per month in March. This is a huge increase from its initial pricing in 2016, which was only $7.99 for its ad-free option.

The Stream+ bundle is only available with eligible Telus services via the My Telus website or app.