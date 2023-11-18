Taylor Swift stated that she’s “devastated” after the death of a fan during The Eras Tour show in Brazil.

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” stated Swift in a handwritten letter shared on her Instagram stories.

The Associated Press reported that 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado died during the Friday show held at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” wrote Swift.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

According to reports, fans were not allowed to bring bottles of water into the venue despite the soaring temperatures, as Brazil is in the midst of a heat wave. The daytime high that Friday was 39.1°C.

During the show, Swift asked staff to hand out water to fans and, while performing, tossed a bottle of water into the crowd.

Local paper Folha de S.Paulo reports that thermal sensation at the stadium reached 60°C.

“In the second song, she simply passed out,” said Daniele Melin, Machado’s friend. “Then we took her out with the help of the security guards and ran to the support post in the stadium, and there they attended to her and took her to the ambulance.”

Machado was taken to Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, and while an official cause of death has yet to be announced, Folha reports that the psychology student died of cardiorespiratory arrest.

Fans have called out the organizer T4F, with one stating, “The death of Ana Benevides was 100% preventable. The greed and carelessness of @t4f is gut-wrenching. Not providing water, which is FREE to stadiums and closing vents that are there for a reason is pure neglect.”

the death of Ana Benavides was 100% preventable.

the greed and carelessness of @t4f is gut wrenching.

not providing water, which is FREE to stadiums, and closing vents that are there for a reason is pure neglect.

my heart and soul go out the family of this beautiful girl 💔 pic.twitter.com/byoDEAWaxr — Ren 🌼♟️ (@R6negade) November 18, 2023

I’m heartbroken for the life that was lost, sickened by the greed of corporations and scared for how the next few days are going to be. Stay safe everyone. T4F EXIGIMOS RESPEITO @t4fhttps://t.co/7Zr4ojvur4 — juli(anna)’s making the bed (@aghostisawish) November 18, 2023

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform several more dates in Brazil.

In an Instagram post, the organizer expressed its “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides. In a follow-up post, the organizer stated that “given the forecast of an increase in the heat wave in the city of Rio de Janeiro,” free water will be provided at the venue in queues and entrances.

“We also emphasize that the prohibition of bottles of water entering stadiums is a requirement made by public bodies and that we do not sell drinks and food, which is the responsibility of the stadium administration,” reads the statement.