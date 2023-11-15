Swifties take the seas: A Taylor Swift cruise is setting sail next year

If you’ve dreamed of setting sail with hundreds of fellow Swifties belting out Taylor Swift tunes at sea, this could be your chance to do just that.

Travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels is organizing a Taylor Swift fan cruise that will embark on a four-night journey from Miami to the Bahamas in October 2024.

The Royal Caribbean ship will depart on October 21, the day after Swift wraps up her show in Miami.

Organizers say the trip will be a celebration of all things Swift, adding that guests will be able to dress up as their favourite “Eras” (a reference to Swift’s various albums), make friendship bracelets, and meet new friends who share a love for the pop superstar.

Organizers have shared some activities they are planning on the cruise and the itinerary will fulfill any Swiftie’s “Wildest Dreams.”

Some highlights include:

We can’t make any promises now can we babe, but you can buy me a drink — The welcome cocktail party

— The welcome cocktail party I don’t wanna dance if I’m not. dancing with you — Themed dance party

— Themed dance party Can I ask you a question? — Taylor trivia

— Taylor trivia Heartbreak is the national anthem, we sing it proudly — Themed Taylor karaoke

“This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, [and] your baby fans,” states Marvelous Mouse Travels on its website.

Cruise packages are currently available and range between C$2,152 to $2,691.47.

Fans should note that this cruise is not officially endorsed by Swift and she will not be in attendance.

It’s hosted by a trio of Swift-obsessed travel agents who are ready to take the seas in “Style.”

Would you set sail on this Swiftie cruise? Let us know in the comments.