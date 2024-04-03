NewsCanada

Concern grows for Canadians in Taiwan after deadly earthquake

Nikitha Martins
|
Apr 3 2024, 6:27 pm
Concern grows for Canadians in Taiwan after deadly earthquake

Global Affairs Canada says more than 5,500 Canadians were in Taiwan when an earthquake rocked the island Wednesday morning. 

According to the US National Tsunami Warning Center, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred near Taiwan. This was the strongest earthquake in 25 years that the country had felt. 

According to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency, so far, nine people have died, 946 are injured, and 152 people are trapped.

Videos of the quake felt across Taiwan have been shared online, showing some buildings shaken off their foundations.

The 5,518 Canadians in Taiwan are registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service. However, Global Affairs Canada added that because registration is voluntary, this may not reflect the actual number of Canadians in Taiwan.

“Global Affairs Canada’s (GAC) Emergency Watch and Response Centre (EWRC) has received five enquiries related to this incident,” it told Daily Hive.

What Canadians in Taiwan should do

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who need emergency consular assistance can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre: 

    • Telephone: +1 613-996-8885 (collect calls are accepted where available).     
    • Email: [email protected]  
    • SMS: +1 613-686-3658     
    • WhatsApp: +1 613-909-8881     
    • Signal: +1 613-909-8087     
    • Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad  

The Government of Canada updated travel advice and advisories yesterday to add information on the earthquake that struck off the eastern coastline near Hualien City.

“Canadians in the affected area should exercise caution, monitor local media, and follow the advice of local authorities,” Global Affairs advised.

