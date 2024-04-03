Concern grows for Canadians in Taiwan after deadly earthquake

Global Affairs Canada says more than 5,500 Canadians were in Taiwan when an earthquake rocked the island Wednesday morning.

According to the US National Tsunami Warning Center, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred near Taiwan. This was the strongest earthquake in 25 years that the country had felt.

According to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency, so far, nine people have died, 946 are injured, and 152 people are trapped.

Videos of the quake felt across Taiwan have been shared online, showing some buildings shaken off their foundations.

‼️VIDEO: Moment building collapses in Taiwan during today's earthquake pic.twitter.com/L30cXvML0O — Starship Alves (@StarshipAlves) April 3, 2024

Video reportedly shows buildings collapsing following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake close to Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/GQHn1mv9OH — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) April 3, 2024

Live shot from my room in Taiwan this AM. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Taiwan 🇹🇼—all the families affected and the brave first responders doing an extraordinary job. The Taiwanese people are among the most resilient in the world and they will recover from this… pic.twitter.com/AZ8AgbXqgL — Jacob Helberg (@jacobhelberg) April 3, 2024

The 5,518 Canadians in Taiwan are registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service. However, Global Affairs Canada added that because registration is voluntary, this may not reflect the actual number of Canadians in Taiwan.

Our thoughts are with the people of #Taiwan following last night's earthquake, and we extend our deepest condolences to those affected. Canada stands ready to assist. — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) April 3, 2024

“Global Affairs Canada’s (GAC) Emergency Watch and Response Centre (EWRC) has received five enquiries related to this incident,” it told Daily Hive.

What Canadians in Taiwan should do

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who need emergency consular assistance can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre:

Telephone: +1 613-996-8885 (collect calls are accepted where available).

Email: [email protected]

SMS: +1 613-686-3658

WhatsApp: +1 613-909-8881

Signal: +1 613-909-8087

Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad

The Government of Canada updated travel advice and advisories yesterday to add information on the earthquake that struck off the eastern coastline near Hualien City.

“Canadians in the affected area should exercise caution, monitor local media, and follow the advice of local authorities,” Global Affairs advised.