Price of NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses soars on Amazon Canada

According to NASA, when the moon entirely blocks the sun (except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse), looking directly at the sun without specialized eye protection built for solar viewing is unsafe. Unsafe viewing can cause serious eye injury and even blindness. There is a specific list of sellers the space agency recommends, some of whom are available on Amazon Canada. However, the recent heightened demand for these glasses has caused their prices to shoot up drastically. Daily Hive looked at the prices of some of the best-selling NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses on the website using ca.camelcamelcamel.com, a tracker that provides price history charts for products sold on Amazon Canada. Here’s what we found: Soluna solar eclipse glasses In early February, a two-pack of NASA-recommended Soluna brand solar viewing glasses was only $10.99. It exceeded $29.99 around mid-February and stayed that way through early March. Currently, you can buy two pairs for $19.99. According to Amazon, more than 100,000 people purchased the product in the past month. Medical King solar eclipse glasses If you bought a two-pack of Medical King solar glasses on March 25, you would’ve paid just $8.73. The product now retails for $18.99. Amazon Canada says over 50,000 customers bought these NASA-recommended glasses over the past month. Galaxium solar eclipse glasses

A pack of six NASA-approved Galaxium solar glasses retailed for a whopping $49.95 in March, but after stagnating around the $25 to 30 mark for a while, it has now dipped to $19.95.

Over 10,000 people bought the product in the past month.

Celestial Optical is on NASA’s list of trusted brands and was bought over 5,000 times last month on Amazon Canada.

A 12-pack of Celestial Optical glasses cost around $25 in February, dipping to $14.73 at the beginning of March and then soaring to $35.95.

In April, the price of this product has fallen to $27.95.

When this article was published, a six-pack of Helioclipse glasses retailed for $37.95.

As of April 1, these NASA-recommended eclipse shades retailed for $27.95, up from $17.95.

Through the last week of March and much of April, the price was $31.95.