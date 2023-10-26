Sophie Grégoire Trudeau "re-partnered" months before separation announcement: report

Sophie Grégoire seemingly started dating her new beau months before the announcement of her high-profile separation from Prime Minister Trudeau.

According to a report by Postmedia’s Glen McGregor, Grégoire “re-partnered” with an Ottawa doctor months before her uncoupling decision was made public.

In a petition filed in April — four months before the Trudeaus announced their separation — Ana Remonda alleged that her husband, Dr. Marcos Bettolli, had “re-partnered with a high-profile individual who attracts significant media attention and presents significant security considerations,” Postmedia reports.

Bettolli is a pediatric surgeon at Ottawa’s Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Postmedia claims the alleged individual in the petition is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, although she was not officially identified in court documents.

On August 2, Trudeau announced he and Grégoire had separated after 18 years of marriage. According to the report, 48-year-old Grégoire had already moved out of their Rideau Cottage home before the PM’s announcement.

She had intended to return often to co-parent their three children, Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier.

Postmedia reports that Grégoire has been posting Instagram videos of what appears to be a loft condo in Ottawa, not far from the Rideau Cottage home.

Postmedia says Grégoire could not be reached for comment but confirmed: “unmarked vehicles with what appear to be plainclothes RCMP members inside have been seen in recent weeks outside the building, which is listed in the court documents as Bettolli’s address.”

Bettolli and his ex-wife separated in 2020 and he moved into a condo in February 2021, according to divorce reports.