This Canadian film was just named the best horror movie of 2023

Canada’s film scene is red hot, and a film out of Alberta has just been named the best horror movie of 2023 by Rolling Stone.

Skinamarink was written and directed in Edmonton by local filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball and has a very simple and odd premise.

Two children wake up during the night to discover that they cannot find their father. As if that weren’t enough, all of the windows, doors, and other objects in the house have inexplicably disappeared.

The film garnered a ton of praise upon its release, and it has been named the top horror movie of 2023, beating out releases by high-profile directors like M. Night Shyamalan and Brandon Cronenberg.

It nabbed the top spot thanks to it being “the rare genre flick that fans of both Paranormal Activity and Maya Deren can love,” receiving love for its “grainy look of found-footage horror and the cut-and-paste vocabulary of experimental movies.”

Skinamarink made its Canadian streaming debut on February 2 on Shudder.

You can check out Rolling Stone‘s full list of horror movies here.

