Canadian actor Simu Liu is a big Swiftie, but he was faced with a difficult bathroom-related decision while attending the premier of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film last week.

Liu, who made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show on Tuesday, detailed his experience at the star-studded event at The Grove in LA.

He attended the event with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, who he said is the “biggest Swiftie in the world.”

“I’ve been kind of roped into the fandom, initially. But then you start listening to her music, and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, this woman has written a song for every conceivable situation in life,'” he said.

Swift visited all the cinemas at the Grove, explained Sim, and ended up sitting right behind him at the showing he attended.

Talk about pressure.

“I was freaking out, ” said Liu.

But halfway through the two-hour 49-minute show, Liu was hit with a dilemma because he had to pee.

“I had to go so bad because these premiers always start late, and I was downing Diet Coke. … and I’m trying to figure out what the best Era is to go that would be least offensive to Taylor,” he said.

Swift refers to her various albums and phases of her music as “Eras.”

It was definitely a tough decision for Liu.

“It’s obviously not going to be Reputation or 1989 ’cause those are my personal favourites. I’m never missing those,” he said.

But Liu was also unsure if he could keep holding it in until the Midnights Era during the film.

So, what Era did Liu choose to use for his bathroom break?

“Look, all the Eras are great, right? But I made the decision to go during Folklore. I was like, I can’t hold it anymore.”

Kimmel joked that Liu chose the right time to go.

“I mean, that’s a good [one] because that one was out in the woods, and that’s a great place to pee,” Kimmel said, referring to the rustic, woodsy theme of Swift’s Folklore Era.

Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is now playing in theatres across the world, transporting fans to the US leg of Swift’s massively popular tour.