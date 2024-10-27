Canada take note: New Yorkers may get paid sick days for pet care

Caring for a sick pet can be overwhelming, but New Yorkers might soon be entitled to paid sick days to care for their furry companions.

On October 23, New York City council members Shaun Abreu, Tiffany Cabán, Shahana K. Hanif, Farah N. Louis, and Chi A. Ossé proposed a bill allowing workers to use “sick time to be used for the care of certain animals.”

If passed, the local law would allow New Yorkers to “include the care of a companion or service animal that needs medical diagnosis, care or treatment of a physical illness, injury or health condition as a covered use of sick time.”

Once it becomes law, it would take 120 days to take effect.

The proposed law has drawn mixed reactions, with most in favour of taking paid time off for pets.

Yes.

For many people, their pets are their family.

Wish I would have seen your discussion. — Michael Pavich (@PavichMichael) October 26, 2024

“My boss had me come back to work after my dog died,” shared one Redditor. “Granted, it was a good distraction, but I felt like they should’ve extended the offer instead of asking when I’d be in.”

Another said they’ve given employees time off to care for their pets “multiple times.”

But not everyone appears to be on board with paid sick days for pets.

Just when you think it couldn’t get any more stupid… NYC is fighting for paid time off for pet owners. It’s bad enough we have to deal with your dogs at the airport, now you want PTO. Love your pets- just quit trying to personify your pets- they are not humans. #NYC #pets — Steffie Cakes (@Stephotollc) October 27, 2024

