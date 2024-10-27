Canadian surprises mom with wads of cash after selling old chairs

A Canadian woman’s shocked reaction after learning her daughter managed to sell her old chairs for more money than she ever imagined has gone viral.

A TikTok user who goes by “Kelowna Pam” shared the video earlier this week, and it’s since amassed millions of views.

In the heartwarming video, Pam sits down with her mom and explains that she was able to sell the senior’s old swivel chair. In the caption, she adds that her mom was downsizing from her home and trying to sell off some items. She also notes that the furniture was made of teak, a very prized type of wood.

“I had it listed on Facebook Marketplace for $30,” said Pam. But it was popular, so I had a lot of inquiries about it.” Based on the low selling price, it seemed that Pam and her mom weren’t initially aware that the furniture was made of teak, a highly coveted material.

Pam proceeds to take out a $100 bill and explains someone offered that much for the chair and her mom looks shocked.

“You’re kidding,” she exclaims, evidently taken aback that the chair sold for such a high price.

Thinking that was the end of it, Pam’s mom tells her daughter to keep the money.

But then, Pam pulls out another $100 bill, leaving her mom bewildered.

“Oh my god,” she says. To her surprise, her daughter isn’t finished.

Pam takes out another $100 bill and says the man who purchased the chair called her late at night to make sure he would get it because he’s a collector.

Then, she takes out another $100, followed by another and another.

Every time Pam puts more money on the table, her mom can’t contain her excitement.

“There has to be a catch to it,” says the senior at one point.

But Pam continues putting more money on the table, telling her mom that the chair must be a collector’s item.

Eventually, Pam ends at $1,000 and hugs her mom.

“Maybe there’s something I don’t know. As far as I know, there’s no gold or anything [in there],” says the senior.

But Pam still isn’t finished. She tells her mom she showed the buyer another sling chair in her basement. It turns out he was interested in that one, too.

“He gave me $800 for it,” Pam says, taking out another wad of cash.

“I can’t believe it,” her mom replies after learning both her chairs sold for nearly $2,000.

In her video, Pam doesn’t disclose what kind of chairs her mom had, but the comments were filled with speculation.

“I bet it’s a Herman Miller chair,” said one person.

“I bet it was a Herman Miller Eames leather lounge chair by the sound of it, and those sell for $10k, so he got a deal!” added another.

“If it’s the teak wood with black leather Herman Miller chair… they are going for $4,000 to $7,000; so you owe your mom another $3,000,” wrote one commenter.

Herman Miller is recognized for its iconic office and home furniture designs, and its pieces often have a very high resale value.

Its famous Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman was first released in 1956 and is known as one of the most “significant designs of the 20th century.”

Others commented on the senior’s sweet reaction to Pam’s surprise.

“This is such a wonderful video. It’s not just about the furniture, but a daughter taking care of her elderly mother,” noted one TikTok commenter.

“This video made me miss my mom so much. I gotta go now and have myself a good cry,” added another.

“I don’t care if the chair was collector, I don’t care how much they could have sold it for, but I do love the joy and happiness in this video,” wrote one individual.

In the comments, Pam said the goal of the video was to capture it for memories.

In a follow-up video, the Canadian woman explains that the furniture sold for such a high price because it was made out of teak.

However, she has yet to disclose if the chairs were designer pieces. While she’s received hundreds of inquiries about what kind of chairs they were, she said that wasn’t the point of the video.

“I get it, but it’s kind of not the point… my mom’s happiness was what I was trying to capture.”

Daily Hive reached out to the TikToker for further comment.