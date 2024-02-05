17 Valentine's Day gifts you can get from Sephora Canada

We’ve got just under two weeks until Love Day! If you’re struggling to find a present, we’re here to lend a helping hand, finding all the best gifts from Sephora Canada that’ll score you some brownie points on the 14th. And it’s not just skincare (though there’s plenty of that, too) — you’ll find fragrance sets, self-care tech, candles, and lots of other options!

Your loved one will get Bom Dia Bright cream, Bom Dia Bright Clarifying AHA/BHA body wash, and Cheirosa 40 perfume mist so they can care for their skin from start to finish (and smell great doing it, too). Since these are travel-sized goodies, it’ll be a great chance for them to test out this scent without having to commit to the biggie versions. Plus, they all come neatly tucked inside a zippered travel bag, meaning they can simply toss it into their suitcase the next time you two take a trip together.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $40.50.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years, you likely know that lip oils are having a major moment. And for good reason! They deliver all the shine and sheen of a ~tradish~ lip gloss while being lighter and less sticky than classic lip products. They’ll get four shades with this set, with each formula using jojoba oil and fermented pomegranate extract to moisturize and gently exfoliate to keep flakes at bay.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $62.

At first, the fragrance unfolds with strong notes of crushed rose petals before revealing crisp, fruity green grape, blackcurrant, and moody patchouli, all set against a backdrop of a smoky late summer evening. Typically, I prefer fresher scents, but this one has become a new fave of mine, offering a great scent throw without giving me a headache in the process. It doesn’t hurt that the bottle’s cute as hell, too (it’s inspired by classic apothecary jars), so they’ll probably love displaying it on their vanity — I know I do!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $45.50+. Available in three sizes.

This thing is double-sided: one is coated in ultra-fine silicone bristles to scrub away makeup and daily debris, while the other is made of ridged silicone so they can gently *vibrate* their serums and lotions deeper into their skin. Reviewers love that it’s gentle enough to use twice daily and left them with fewer breakouts and irritation — win-win!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $134.

The groundhogs may have been (by and large) in agreement about the early arrival of spring, but that doesn’t mean that your partner’s hands don’t need extra TLC until the warmer days arrive. This kit comes with a trio of petite tubes they can slip into coat pockets, work bags, or purses, letting them hydrate their grabbers on the go. Here are the scents included: Shea Butter, Almond Delicious, and Lavender.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $33.

‘Tis the season for dry air, so if you want to save your boo’s skin from redness, dryness, chapped lips, and irritation, this chic little appliance is a no-brainer. In fact, a higher concentration of moisture in the air can even help improve breathing and reduce the amount of allergens in the air (great if your partner sneezes and coughs their way through winter). Other cool features include a no-mist function, three power modes, and anti-mould tech that keep the mechanism from getting gross every two seconds.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $203. Available in three colours.

Think of this kit like a skincare nighttime lullaby — each formula’s got hard-hitting skincare ingredients like lactic acid, retinoids, and ceramides to keep their face in tip-top shape while they’re snoozing. Reviewers say this routine cleared up their breakouts in just a few days, leaving their skin soft and glowing.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $93.

A bouquet of roses will only last a few days, but this rose-scented body scrub will thrill them for weeks on end (while leaving their bod soft and smooth to boot). Instead of pumice, sand, or other harsh scrubbers, this one relies on the power of sugar, which will dissolve while they’re scrubbing and prevent them from accidentally overdoing it. The addition of coconut oil will treat their dehydrated skin with a major dose of moisture, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $54.

The couple that scents together stays together! These are designed to be unisex, so you can both spritz ’em on whenever you feel like it. They can also layered together for a bespoke fragrance, all while being petite enough to tuck into travel bags (or just try out before committing to a larger size).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $64.

Nothing sets the mood quite like flickering candlelight, so if you’re looking to kick up the V-Day vibes, this set’s the way to go. They’ll get four moody scents (Baltic Amber, Tahitian Coconut Vanilla, Forbidden Fig, and Cinnamon Woods) in cute votives that’ll look chic perched on a coffee table or nightstand.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $67.

We love a beard, and we love it even more when it’s soft, hydrated, and tangle-free. This travel set de👏liv👏ers👏 on the moisture front, whisking away daily grime, reducing razor burn and irritation during the shaving process, and conditioning their facial hair — no matter what length it’s at.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $52.

Life can be stressful, so give your love an excuse to unwind with a set of these fancy-schmancy foil eye masks that’ll deliver serious conditioning ingredients right to their sweet lil’ undereyes. The foil’s not just aesthetic — it actually traps the infused serum and keeps it from evaporating because it’s had a chance to work its de-puffing and moisturizing magic. I especially love these after a late night. They give my peepers a serious ~zhuzh~ so I can pretend I got a solid eight hours of sleep.

Get a pack of 20 pairs from Sephora Canada for $74.

Unsure of what to gift your makeup-loving bb? You can’t go wrong with this gift set that comes with everything they’ll need to create some gorgeous glowing lewks. They’ll get four luminous eyeshadow pencils, a matte lip colour pencil, shimmery gloss, and a highlighter stick — all in universally flattering shades so you won’t have to guess whether they’re gonna be a fit.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $89.

What’s not to love about this magical little gizmo? It’s whisper-quiet, super-soft (it’s wrapped entirely in body-safe silicone), and switches between three modes at the press of a button. The tip has the perfect level of squish, so the fluttering sensation feels pleasurable (rather than buzzy). Unlike bigger toys, this one’s small enough to tuck between two bodies, so you two can frolic and explore to your heart’s content — regardless of what position(s) you’re in. As an extra bonus, the power button can be long-pressed to engage the travel lock.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $66. Available in two colours.

Think of these as the Rolls-Royce of sheet masks. Yes, they are splurge-y, but if your partner is majorly into skincare, they’ll feel extra spoiled when they unwrap them. Each one’s infused with a full ounce of the brand’s cult-fave treatment lotion, leaving them with softer, bouncier, and more hydrated skin after just a few minutes (five, to be exact).

Get a set of four from Sephora Canada for $256.

Silk eye masks (and pillowcases) have made some big waves in the beauty world over the last few years, and TBH, it’s not surprising considering just how kind this material is to both hair and skin. Gift your partner the soundest sleep of their life, where they’ll get to snooze in total darkness and wake up to a gorgeous, tangle-free mane.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $70. Available in nine colours.

Wash day can be time-consuming, but you can save them precious minutes with this unique tool that’ll take their hair from wet to styled in moments — no blow dryer necessary. It’ll tame frizz and flyaways and leave them with a glossy, straight finish, and it does it all damage-free.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $539. Available in two colours.