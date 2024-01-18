Listen, we hear you — Valentine’s Day can be a bit tricky. How many bouquets of roses can one *really* get, ya know? So if you want to knock it out of the park or just change things up this year, we’ve sourced a bunch of unusual and unique Valentine’s Day gifts that are bound to get some oooh’s and aaah’s on the 14th.

It might be designed with dog-walking in mind, but that’s not all this handy lil’ bag can do. They can wear it across the body or as a belt bag (or even remove the strap entirely to transform it into a clutch), and it’s decked out in plenty of handy details, like a large D-ring they can clip their pooch’s leash onto. It doesn’t hurt that it’s also made of real leather, so they can always look (and feel) their best when they’re out with the doggo.

Get it from Simons for $135. Available in two colours and two sizes.

A card game that promises to “destroy friendships, but in a good way,” it’s practically guaranteed to thrill your board game-loving partner. And chances are, they won’t already have it living in their collection.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.96.

Uggs are as cozy as can be, but one thing they are not is water- and slush-proof. Help them preserve their fave pair with these boot guards that they can slip right on (they’re meant to fit on an array of Ugg footwear, so you won’t have to guess which style it is they’re currently rocking).

Get a pair from Little Burgundy for $65. Available in two colours and two sizes.

Have you ever seen a tool so dang aesthetic?! You’ll be gifting them something that’s not only stylish, but also handy. It comes with a whack of drill bits that’ll help them tackle all kinds of tasks, while having plenty of power when things call for a little extra elbow grease. The tip even has a shadeless light that will help them see what they’re doing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $65.35 (originally $85.99).

This slip-on headband will help lull them to sleep with over 100 different soundscapes, including bedtime stories, meditations, and nature sounds. The speakers inside are super thin (perfect for side sleepers) and removable, which means they can toss the band in the wash if it ever gets gunky. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly comfy to wear, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.

Talk about mood lighting! It’ll fill their space with a celestial nebula, totally setting the mood for whatever romantic shenanigans you crazy kids plan to get up to. Reviewers really like its mellow motion, meaning your partner won’t get motion-sick from all the spinning and rotating. Plus, they can select the colourways and scenes they like best, making it infinitely customizable to match their mood and decor sitch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99+. Available in two styles.

Is there anything more ~romantique~ than tandem charging? This dock’s got enough place for two devices, whether that’s two phones, two sets of AirPods, or any other handheld Apple devices. The base is non-slip, so it won’t skid across the table when they reach for their phone in the morning.

Get it from SSENSE for $96 (originally $235).

Save yourselves the struggle of constantly coming up with fun and fresh date ideas by just pulling a card from the deck. There’s no way to tip the scales, either, since each one’s a scratch-off. That means you’ll both be in for a surprise! According to reviewers, the activity suggestions are really unique and interesting — none of this “go for a movie date” nonsense.

Get the 33-card deck from Amazon Canada for $23.87 (originally $29.90).

You touch yours, theirs lights up (and vice versa), so you can still stay connected even if you’re doing the long-distance thing. Bluetooth setup is easy-peasy, and they’re USB-rechargeable, so no one will have to stress about plug compatibility. Using the app, you can even send each other secret coded messages.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $189. Also available in four other sets.

They’ll get everything they’ll need to keep their hair, bod, and face in tip-top shape when they’re away from home. The set also comes with a biodegradable storage bag for easy packing. They’ll get a cleanser, moisturizer, body wash, body lotion, shampoo, and conditioner.

Get the six-piece kit from Simons for $54.

Unlike flowers, jewellery will never wilt or die. Plus, you’ll get to show off that you remember their birthday (even though they still keep testing you) while tapping into their love of all things star sign-related.

Get it from Mejuri for $168. Available in all signs of the zodiac.

They’ll get a hefty dose of chill without watering down their libations (just make sure to pop those lil’ stones in the freezer first). Add a little extra something-something by gifting them a set of Glencairn glasses, too.

Get the nine-piece set from Amazon Canada for $13.37.

This heart-shaped timepiece manages to somehow come across as entirely pragmatic (rather than kitschy). The band is stretchy, so you won’t even have to guess — or desperately try to remember — their ring size before you buy it, either.

Get it from Fossil for $139.

They might not have room for a full-on fireplace, but this is the next best thing. Instead of running on wood or gas, it runs on isopropyl alcohol, which burns clean and evaporates once it’s burnt out — meaning no sooty clean-up or stinky fumes. Don’t be fooled by its small size, though, because this baby is perfect for roasting marshmallows (indoors, where you’re safe from winter’s malice, obviously).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $60.20.

If they’ve been drooling over all the tasty creations on their fave shows, this tome might be right up their alley. There are plenty of recipes for them to play around and experiment with, with full breakdowns of show scenes, context, and (of course) thorough instructions to help them create a foolproof dish. Not to tell you how to live your life, but it could also make for a fun date-night activity.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $47.

This thing will carbonate *anything* — not just water. This means that if your sweetie absolutely adores a fizzy bev, gifting them this gadget just makes sense. Reviewers say it outperforms other brands, and it doesn’t need electricity or batteries to run so they can take it on the road if they want to. Oh, and don’t forget to make sure they’re stocked up on CO2 canisters!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $129.99. Available in three colours.

Their old jade roller won’t know what hit it. The metal head is way more hygienic than stone (largely because it’s non-porous, so it won’t trap dirt and bacteria), and the handle’s coated in a velvety-soft finish that stops it from slipping from their grasp when they’re fresh outta the shower. It also holds temperature *way* longer than stone, meaning they can max out its de-puffing powers.

Get it from SSENSE for $60. Available in several colours.

On their own, they function as brightly coloured tags that’ll make their most important keys stand out from the rest. But snapped together, they make a petite heart — it’ll feel like they’re always with you, even when you’re apart.

Get the set from Amazon Canada for $6.99+. Available in four colours.

Extra-long and equipped with wide, cozy sleeves, this is every cuddlebug’s secret wish list item. They’ll be able to get nice and toasty inside, saving you from having to warm their frosty feet every night. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly roomy, too, so they won’t feel constricted when they’re trying to get their snuggle on.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.58+ (originally $29.98+). Available in six colours and two sizes.

As much as you’d like to, you might not be able to fully take away their stress — but you can help them manage it. Small enough to fit into the palm of their hand, this gadget has over 200 pre-recorded meditation sessions that’ll help them unwind, all to the tune of soothing nature sounds. Simply turning the top dials will let them select the vibe they want for that day, whether that’s calming down after a rough meeting or de-stressing before bed.

Get it from Simons for $150.

Cute enough to stand on their own but designed to nestle together, this mug set is perfect for when the two of you are enjoying your morning bevvies together. And to top it off, you won’t have to stress about gifting them something high-maintenance, either — these babies can go right in the dishwasher once they’ve taken their last sip.

Get the set from Amazon Canada for $25.99.

No glass beads here — this ultra-soft and dense blanket is made of chunky, hand-knitted cotton yarn that’ll make them feel swaddled and cozy when you’re not around.

Get it from Silk & Snow for $190+. Available in eight colours and five weights.

Save them from your snoring! Or help them tune out noisy kids and neighbours, protect their hearing at concerts, or just zone out with a quiet moment. Each pair comes with four tip sizes so they’ll always get a custom (and, crucially, snug) fit. Plus, they’re designed to sit flat in the ear, which means sleeping with them in will never be an issue.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $34.95. Available in nine colours.