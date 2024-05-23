If you’re an avid coin collector and have dreamed of getting your hands on distinctively designed coins from around the world, you may want to check out one particular section on the Royal Canadian Mint’s website.

The Mint’s international coins page showcases unique pieces from mints around the world with some very unusual designs, but they’ll cost you a pretty penny.

Currently, several unique coins are featured on the site that will stand out in your coin collection.

A 2024 $10 Art of the Architectures of the World series coin featuring the beautiful Rock of Monaco is currently available but it’ll cost you a cool $349.50.

Another unique piece is this 2023 25 Francs fine silver hot air balloon coin.

The coin pays homage to the Montgolfier brothers’ first hot air balloon that took to the skies of France in 1783. It’s finished in a deep blue lacquer and shimmering gold paint and sells for $299.95.

For fans of the holiday classic The Nutcracker, the Mint sells this very cute silver Mouse King coin from the Solomon Islands, which also can be a hanging ornament.

Some of the coins have sold out on the site, but are still worth a look for their craftsmanship and design.

This 2023 $5 fine silver blue marble glow-in-the-dark coin from Barbados is spherical. It was selling for $419.95.

There was also this intricately designed 2023 200 Francs fine silver coin with a 3D replica of the iconic bust of Nefertiti that was going for $319.95.

The most expensive (now sold out) international coin on the site was the 5 oz Pure Silver Mount Elbrus piece from the Seven Summits Series.

The coin featured a coloured top view of Mount Elbrus and was selling for $619.95.

The international coin selection on the Mint’s website goes fast, so keep checking back here for updated and newly added pieces.