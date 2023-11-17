Rogers’ new 5G network is now accessible across the entire TTC subway system, including all 75 stations and a significant stretch of tunnels.

Rogers Communications announced on Friday that it officially turned on 5G service at all remaining stations in the TTC subway system as well as the stretch of tunnel between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations.

The caveat? You have to be a Rogers customer to enjoy this new service coverage.

The upgrade to the 5G network, which also adds more reliable 911 access for all riders regardless of service provider, is just the latest chapter in a drawn-out saga to bring mobile service to TTC users.

Rogers’ April 2023 acquisition of the TTC’s cellular network from BAI Canada set things in motion. The telecom giant committed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the system and rolled out its first patch of coverage this past summer along the downtown U-shaped section of the Line 1 Yonge-University subway.

In October, the telecom extended that coverage to all TTC customers, even those using competing carriers.

Friday’s announcement came somewhat earlier than anticipated, with Rogers Chief Technology and Information Officer Ron McKenzie saying, “I’m thrilled that our team has completed the upgrade of the legacy network well ahead of schedule.”

McKenzie says that Rogers is “now transitioning to the next critical phase of the project, expanding 5G coverage to connect the remaining 36 kilometres of track.”

Rogers notes that, since the rollout of 5G service in August, TTC passengers have used more than 411 terabytes of data while riding the subway.

Within that amount of data, you could stream the blockbuster hit Barbie more than 99,000 times or watch the Toronto Maple Leafs blow 62,000 close games.

Since service began this August, the network’s busiest data usage points seem to correlate with some of the TTC’s busiest stations.

Rogers states that the three busiest stations for data usage are Bloor-Yonge, Queen’s Park and Wellesley, while the busiest tunnel section for data usage is the stretch between St. George and St. Patrick stations.