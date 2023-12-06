Edmonton man says he hasn't made any plans for his $1M lotto win

An Edmonton man had little to say after discovering he won $1 million on a Lotto 6/49 game early last month.

Richard McInnis bought his winning ticket from the Circle K on Sir Winston Churchill Avenue in St. Albert. In addition to his massive win, the lucky man also won an additional $2 prize and a Lotto 6/49 Free Play on his ticket. His winning number was 26185561-03.

McInnis said he was surprised to see he had won in the November 4 draw, but had few words beyond that.

You might also like: "I thought it was a $1,000 win": Three neighbourhood friends shocked by seven-figure lottery win

Lower credit card transaction fees coming to small business as Canadian agreement reached

Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

“I checked the numbers online and saw there was a winner in Alberta,” he explained during his prize claim interview. “So, I took my ticket to the store to check it.”

McInnis also said that he hasn’t made any plans for his $1 million windfall.

“I’m happy!”

What would you do with $1 million? Let us know in the comments.