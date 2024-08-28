NewsCanada

"This is NOT a drill": Reddit is down and the internet is panicking

Aug 28 2024, 8:30 pm
Ink Drop/Shutterstock

Reddit appears to be down, much to the disappointment of pretty much all internet users who have been left wondering where else they can mindlessly scroll for content.

As per usual, many folks have taken to X to figure out what’s going on and confirm their suspicions that Reddit is down.


Others seem to be enjoying the outdoors as they take a forced break from the site.


This X user isn’t exactly embracing any silver linings…

“I don’t like that I’ve become the kind of person that notices when Reddit is down. What has become of me,” said another person.

Another user noted that X is the place to go anytime a website goes down.

Downdetector.com, a site that tracks online outages, is also showing a huge spike in reports.

Reddit

downdetector.com/screenshot

On X, Reddit said it is “currently investigating the issue,” so fingers crossed things will be up and working shortly.

