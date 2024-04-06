"Manufacturing defect" on laundry detergent bags triggers nationwide recall

Health Canada has just issued a nationwide recall involving thousands of bags of laundry detergent due to safety concerns.

On April 5, several lots of liquid laundry detergent pod bags from Procter & Gamble (P&G) were recalled due to “potentially damaged child-resistant packaging.”

“The recalled product’s packaging has the potential to be affected by a manufacturing defect,” reads the statement. “This defect renders the child-resistant packaging damaged or inoperable.”

The faulty child-resistant packaging manufactured in the US could result in “unintentional exposure to these products and lead to serious illness or injury.” According to GlobalRecalls, the outer packaging can split open near the zipper track.

From September 2023 to February 2024, 56,741 units of the products were sold in Canada, and there haven’t been any reports of incidents or injuries as of April 2. Products that are part of the recall include:

Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze; 16 pacs bag

Tide PODS 3-in-1 Clean Breeze; 31 pacs bag

Tide PODS 3-in-1, Spring Meadow; 31 pacs bag

Tide PODS 4-in-1 with Ultra Oxi; 15 pacs bag

Tide Simply PODS Oxi Boost + Ultra Stain Release, Refreshing Breeze; 13 pacs bag

If you discover that you’ve purchased an affected item, immediately secure the products and keep them out of sight or reach of children. Affected consumers are being urged to contact P&G.

“A pre-paid gift card, a cabinet latch and an empty replacement bag with a child-resistant closure will be provided to impacted consumers,” Health Canada stated.

You can contact P&G at 1-833-347-5764 or online at tide.ca/bags or ilovegain.com/bags. Consumers will be asked to provide a photo of the bar code and the lot number at the bottom of the bag.

Check here for the lot code to check if you purchased an item from the affected lot.