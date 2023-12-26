A super rare full "Cold Moon" is expected to rise on Boxing Day

Stargazers will receive an extra gift this holiday season as a rare phenomenon is taking place tonight — a full Cold Moon, also known as the Long Night Moon, will shine its fullest and brightest tonight on Boxing Day.

Occurring around the same time as the winter solstice, the Cold Moon takes the highest path along the sky and is above the horizon longer than any Moon, hence the “longest night,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac writes.

A Christmas full moon occurs every 19 years or so. It last happened in 2015 and is expected to happen again in 2034.

You might also like: A massive and invasive species of spider could make its way into Canada

"Baby Jansen": Blue Jays catcher expecting second child with wife Alexis

"A bright light": Tributes pour in after founding member of The Chicks dies in crash

For those hoping to snap a picturesque and festive photo of the Full Moon shining over the snow, here is when the Cold Moon will rise in Canada in each region’s local time, as per the Moon Phase Calendar:

Toronto: 7:33 pm

7:33 pm Montreal: 7:33 pm

7:33 pm Alberta: 5:33 pm

5:33 pm Vancouver: 4:33 pm

The name for December’s full moon, the Cold Moon, comes from its Mohawk name, describing the conditions of this time of year when frigid temperatures truly settle in for the winter.

Its other name, the Long Night Moon, comes from a Mohican word, as the moon rises during the “longest” nights of the year.

So, bundle up and get your camera ready! You won’t want to miss out on seeing this gorgeous natural winter display.